A lady residing in the United States has shared a key lesson parents should learn from the conduct of Iyabo Ojo's ex-husband, Ademidun Ojo, at his daughter's traditional wedding

She observed how happy Priscilla's biological father looked while dancing with her at the occasion

She admonished parents never to abandon their responsibilities towards their kids, irrespective of the differences with their kids' father or mother

Reacting to Priscilla Ojo's wedding, a US-based lady, Joy Ngene, has advised mothers with custody of their children never to deny fathers access to them.

Joy, in a Facebook post, said that though Priscilla's dad might not be as wealthy and influential as his estranged wife, but he didn't fail inhis duty as a father.

Lesson from Priscilla Ojo's wedding

Joy urged parents to learn from the conduct of Priscilla's father on the need to be present in their children's lives despite separation from their estranged partners. She wrote:

"Iyabo Ojo's ex husband, Priscilla's father may not be as wealthy and influential as Iyabo but I'm sure he never neglected his duty as a father. I could see how happy he was while dancing with their daughter on her wedding.

"Every parent should learn from this. You may not be a good husband but you can be a good father. For the fact that you're separated from your spouse doesn't mean you have to abandon or neglect responsibility towards your children.

"If you're not there when they need you most you may not be there to celebrate their success and achievement and they may also not be there when you need them most.

"And to our mothers if you have the custody of the children, please, do not deny their father access to them. They also need their father's love."

Reactions trail lady's comment on Priscilla's wedding

Femi Temitope said:

"That's how your son's wife would have behaved to your son too."

Martha Akaazua said:

"Who tell you, iyabo is even a good woman me, I for no even allow him near the wedding sef, I forgot give him one sleeping pills, him for sleep till de weeding finish, no one for see him face there, they are many nao, neglected fathers."

Darlic Tessy said:

"Yul and Judy u Gerrit, Maka had I know."

