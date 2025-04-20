Days after celebrating being the first in her community to use an aeroplane, a lady has given an exciting update

According to the lady, Air Peace visited her and rewarded her after she went viral on social media

The recent development caused her to throw another party in her community, including a funny parade in a wheelbarrow

The Nigerian lady, Gold Ike, who celebrated being the first in her community to use an aeroplane, has updated netizens that Air Peace has rewarded her.

This comes days after she shared the message the Nigerian airline sent her via their verified social media handle, congratulating her and acknowledging her positive virality.

A lady says Air Peace visited her for celebrating being the first in her community to use an aeroplane.

Source: TikTok

Air Peace's reward to Gold

In a TikTok video, Gold did a funny celebratory parade in a wheelbarrow and flanked by some kids while holding up a board showing the reward Air Peace gave her.

The board suggests that Air Peace rewarded her with two return domestic tickets.

"The first woman in my community that Air Peace came to reward @Air Peace Limited #goldike," she captioned the post.

A lady throws party in her community after being first to use an aeroplane among them.

Source: TikTok

Moment Air Peace representative visited Gold

Recall that she had also posted a video where she was allegedly receiving a call from an Air Peace representative.

In another clip giving netizens an update since celebrating her first flight experience, the lady captured when an Air Peace representative visited her. She could be seen offering the airline's rep packaged garri and bottled groundnut.

"Air peace is more like family than just a brand. They are so nice and friendly @Air Peace Limited #goldike," she wrote.

She threw another party to celebrate the reward from Air Peace. In a series of videos on her TikTok handle, Gold set up a canopy, cooked and invited her community people to rejoice with her.

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's celebration of her first flight experience, with some people criticising her.

Watch her video below:

Lady's post stirs mixed reactions

mike said:

"Which airpeace, is that not your car? if airpeace wanted to visit you they should come with an official car and their uniform."

EFETV Reality said:

"To whom much is given, much is expected. Appreciation is an application for more."

Abiodun Kasali said:

"You dey whine us."

Dr Fred Oho said:

"Airpeace is not doing you any favors by giving just a return ticket. Do you actually know the value of the commercial you’re doing for Airpeace?"

Bernard MacCarthy said:

"The greatest news all of times @Air Peace."

Ekene Augustine said:

"Get ready to work with Airpeace, sure peace."

Lady becomes first to enter aeroplane in community

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had celebrated being the first woman in her community to enter aeroplane.

She shared a video showing how her flight feat was celebrated in her hometown. There was a canopy in the video, showing a few people who gathered for the event.

A banner in the video showed a photo of the lady who entered the aeroplane, breaking the jinx in her community. A photo of an aeroplane with Air Peace colours was seen on the banner.

Source: Legit.ng