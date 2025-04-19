A hardworking young lady has gotten netizens emotional after sharing her transformation journey on the TikTok app

In a video, the determined lady revealed how she progressed from being a maid to becoming a degree holder

Social media users who came across her inspiring post stormed the comments section to congratulate her massively

A young lady's journey from grass to grace has captured the hearts of social media users after she shared her story online.

Her inspiring story, posted on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, garnered attention and admiration from netizens.

House maid succeeds academically, bags degree

The determined lady, known on TikTok as @liviahawahbrito, revealed that she had overcome incredible challenges to achieve her goal of obtaining a degree.

Her transformation photos showed her progress, from her early days as a maid to her current status as a proud degree holder.

Born into a life of hardship, the young lady's early years were marked by struggle and deprivation.

She was compelled to work as a maid from a young age, sacrificing her childhood to make a living.

However, her fortunes began to change when she returned to Ghana to pursue her education with all seriousness.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, she persevered and eventually secured a job with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Her association with the UNHCR opened doors to new opportunities, including participation in international conferences.

During this period, she faced a health setback when diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment, a condition that threatened to derail her progress.

Yet, she demonstrated strong resilience and determination, vowing to overcome her challenges and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

The young lady's academic achievements proved her unyielding spirit. She successfully completed her degree course in Portuguese at the University of Ghana, a feat that earned her praises on social media. In her words:

"At age 10, I was a slave I served people in order to eat. At 14, I returned to Ghana to continue schooling. I also worked as a maid here. I started to seek help from the UN as my father was very sick to take care of me. I returned to Guinea Bissau in 2019 but life wasn't favourable there. 18 years old me got a job from the UNHCR. This was me in Togo for refugee conference. I started my degree course in Portuguese at the University of Ghana.

"This was me in Angola for another refugees conference. I stayed there longer than I had expected. I was diagnosed with posterior vitreous detachment here and it felt as if my world was falling apart. I vowed here that I will do anything in my power to rescue others from slavery. Thanks to my beautiful mother. Today I okay golf. I'm almost a professional. I now have my first degree in Portuguese. All thanks to my late father and God."

Reactions as lady bags degree in Portuguese

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@E.magnet said:

"Rome was never doubt in a day never give up."

@Peace said:

"Please help me also I need a Job, my mom has said I will be useless like my Father."

@NANA KOFI KWAFO said:

"I had a chat with you somewhere last year and you're a nice person, God bless you."

@Moonwalker said:

"Learning this for the 1st time. You have done pretty well. Go HIGHER."

@dianebaby23 said:

"Good luck on your journey called life."

@MaxOgya said:

"Best wishes glory to God."

@Verina_97 reacted:

"May God continue blessing you."

@Atadwewaa Abyna added:

"You grew up to be very beautiful."

Watch the video here:

