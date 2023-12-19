A hardworking Nigerian lady has shared her joy with netizens on social media after opening a physical shop

In an inspiring TikTok video, she recounted how she started her business with just N20,000 capital and persevered to grow it

Social media users who came across her video shared via her official account showered accolades on her

A Nigerian lady has celebrated opening a physical shop years after starting a business with just N20,000 capital.

In a TikTok video, the lady with the handle @ifemideluxe01 said she started her business five years ago with the money she gained from her dad after hiking her school fees.

Nigerian woman celebrates opening a physical shop Photo credit: @ifemideluxe01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady who started business with N20k now makes millions

Years after she started, she has been able to grow the business and can now boast of a huge income running into millions of naira.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady posted an impressive clip of her new physical shop and danced excitedly while sharing her growth journey with netizens.

In her words:

"A business I started with not up to N20k 5 years ago. The capital was from the money I gained from my dad on my school fees.

"The same business paid my bills from 300lvl till I finished. It wasn't easy but as a strong woman I was prepared for the worst.

"After several shege from drivers while dropshipping from my vendor, I promise myself to get a walk in store.

"Made my first N1 million in 2020 so I decided to get myself an iPhone 11 to step up my business game. Got myself a store March 2021. Was meant to be a birthday gift to myself but couldn't make it up before the day.

"Started two other businesses in 2019 and 2020 because I have enough capital then and making millions from my business."

Reactions as lady celebrates owning physical shop

Netizens took to the comments section to shower praises on her.

@prettyqeen47 reacted:

"I have 25k what business can I do please?"

@agomprecious98 said:

"Wow this just motivated me. I just started my business and I have seen shege in the hands of driver, but seeing this your video now I won't give up."

@meenahscentsndmore wrote:

"Congratulations ma'am. I pray I will be able to share my success story inshallah."

@adekemisola_124 said:

"l started my POS biz with sum of 30k last year july but now it's almost 500k plus wit pipu oweing me more than 250k. I'm still pursuing thou."

@blessed.sandra1 wrote:

"I really like such business but I thanks God for this vedio hope u can help me with an idea please."

@donjoegas added:

"I will believe her because I started my gas business with 30,000 naira 2018 but now, just be good to ur customer & forget d rest."

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman laments over low patronage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman has cried out on social media that her business is experiencing low patronage.

The lady identified as Benyiwah Amoah shared a clip on TikTok showcasing how stocked her shop is and said that only one person has patronised her. She lamented that it is almost 12 pm and wondered what could be responsible for her business problem.

From her video, it was observed that she deals in food items such as rice, noodles, cooking oil and tissue paper. Her video went viral on the social media platform, amassing close to N100k views. It did her well as some netizens wanted to know where her shop was located, others simply proffered solutions to her.

Source: Legit.ng