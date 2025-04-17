A Nigerian youth has raised an alarm about the danger of having the CBEX application on one's phone

He claimed that the CBEX application was not on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and as such people downloaded it from an unverified source

CBEX Ponzi scheme crashed on Tuesday, leaving thousands of Nigerians with a collective loss of over N1.3 trillion

A Yoruba creator, Uthman Ayipo, has said it is risky to still have the CBEX application on one's phone.

The content creator sounded the warning while reacting to the crash of the Ponzi scheme, which defrauded thousands of Nigerians.

A man warns against having CBEX app on one's phone. Photo Credit: @ayipo247, Naijapreneur

Source: TikTok

Why CBEX application should be deleted

In a TikTok video, the creator urged people to immediately delete the CBEX application if they still have it on their phones, saying it exposes their devices to further scamming and viruses.

He explained that people got the CBEX application from an unverified platform, as it was not available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

A man says people should delete CBEX application from their phones. Photo Credit: @ayipo247

Source: TikTok

He added that iPhone users needed to give the app some permission before it could run on their phones, and this in itself is risky.

His advice stirred mixed reactions online.

"Delete CBEX application from your phone,'' words layered on his TikTok video read.

Watch the video below:

Man's advice to CBEX investors generates buzz

Taiwo Idris Odekunle said:

"All of you are just saying rubbish to make a content, what does that have to do with our phone, just shut up and face your problem bro enough is enough."

AJISTAI said:

"Guy, go siddon jor. You know how many app that we download on our phones that are not from play store or Apple store."

Michael picker said:

"Trojan virus mr man delete the rubbish video and stop talking like a fool jare do u know meaning of virus instead of u to say malware u dae say virus 😂😂😂😂 agba programmer."

Aderibigbe Badgee said:

"Poverty still get advantage. Gbogbo kan ti olohun da daradara ni."

useromowunmi said:

"God bless you bro🙏 you are right 👍 I will go and delete the App na before then give me another chest pain and difficult in breathing."

Callmebbolex said:

"Not now...I need evidence to show policemen. I don dey on my way."

bellarrichy said:

"And they still even ask us to verify our BVN number ooo hope say nobi wahala bi this."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had sympathised with the victims of the CBEX Ponzi scheme.

Man tells CBEX investors step to take

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a concerned man had told CBEX investors the next step to take following the crash of the Ponzi scheme.

The man warned investors of the failed investment platform not to fall for the new update and make any deposit, saying it was a ploy to take more money from them.

"...Accept your loss and move on. That's the best thing you can do. CBEX is gone. E don crash, and there is nothing you can do about it. If you like make you get influence, there is nothing you can do about it," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng