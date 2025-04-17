The federal government on Wednesday, April 16, consoled victims of the controversial digital investment platform, CryptoBank Exchange (CBEX)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Wednesday, April 16, sympathised with victims of the controversial digital investment platform, CryptoBank Exchange (CBEX).

As reported by The Punch, the government stressed that citizens must work together to end the rise of ponzi schemes in the country.

The federal government of Nigeria has consoled Nigerians who invested their money in CBEX, the digital investment platform which collapsed recently. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

FG sympathises with CBEX victims

TV360 Nigeria also noted the apex Nigerian government's message.

CBEX, which had promised investors a 100 percent return on investment, faced a crisis over the weekend as many users reported being unable to withdraw their funds, sparking outrage on social media.

Speaking in Abuja at the second edition of The Spokespersons Summit organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations in collaboration with the federal ministry of information and national orientation, Oyedele noted that ridding the country of such fraudulent menaces is a collective task for all citizens.

He said:

“To put your hard-earned money in an investment that collapses a few months later is very painful. It’s more painful than paying taxes because when you pay taxes, there’s actually the hope that they will fix your road, pay salaries of civil servants, and the government will provide security. But when it’s a ponzi scheme, the benefit is zero."

Legit.ng reports that investment scams have not only brought ruin to the national economy, but many struggling Nigerians have also been counting their losses.

Despite preventive efforts, perpetrators persist and continue to innovate against physical and digital countermeasures.

Many Nigerians reportedly lost millions of dollar to CBEX. Photo credit: @cbex_official

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng