A concerned man has reacted to the recent update from CBEX, an investment platform that has allegedly crashed

Following widespread panic over being unable to access their funds, CBEX had notified its investors to deposit fresh $100 (over N160k) and $200 (over N320k) respectively

A Nigerian youth warned customers against complying with the new directive from CBEX and shared what they should instead

A young man, @emperoryrn, has reacted to reports of CBEX's crash and the widespread panic of the investment platform's customers who are unable to access their funds.

Legit.ng learnt that CBEX, an investment platform claiming to offer 100% returns within 30 days via online trading, restricted withdrawals on April 9, 2025 and recently required customers with funds below $1,000 (N1.6 million) to deposit a fresh $100 (over N160k) and those with funds exceeding $1,000 (N1.6 million) a deposit of $200 (over N320k).

A concerned man tells CBEX investors to accept their losses. Photo Credit: @emperoryrn, TheDay Nigeria

Source: TikTok

CBEX investors advised to move on

In a TikTok video, the concerned Nigerian youth warned investors of the platform not to fall for the new update and make any deposit, saying it was a ploy to take more money from them.

He advised people to accept their losses and move on, noting that nothing could be done to retrieve their hanging funds.

A man says CBEX investors should move on. Photo Credit: @emperoryrn

Source: TikTok

"...Accept your loss and move on. That's the best thing you can do. CBEX is gone. E don crash, and there is nothing you can do about it.

"If you like make you get influence, there is nothing you can do about it," he said.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail man's advice to CBEX investors

THE BEST OF THEM ALL said:

"Na second billing na, investors move 😂😂 chai and the funny thing be say i know the guys behind this stuff o, sha it is what it is."

Jetsumz said:

"God bless you as you speak truth. I been dey wait to see if you'll say people should pay make I sharply tackle you but you do well. E get one other one wey been sup the name na "cheersway."

2%🔋 said:

"1 Trillion naira no be block o 😂na White House bdat full mansion."

Orire_OG✝️ said:

"Great advice! You don't mock Cbex investors because of their lost funds, you're really the best among the rest online. Thank you."

Oluwa Skillo said:

"If dem introduce cbex to you and didn’t do it sope purrr."

DazeeFoodsSupply said:

"You’re blessed with wisdom bruh."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who predicted the crash of the CBEX platform back in March had gone viral.

CBEX alleged crashes, trapping trillions of naira

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the CBEX platform had allegedly crashed and trapped trillions of naira in the process.

A message from CBEX to its customers stated that withdrawals would resume on April 15, 2025, after the security breach had been resolved, but that has yet to commence at the time of this report. CBEX's message to its customers read:

“All accounts need to undergo the following verification steps to ensure their authenticity. 1. For accounts with funds below $1,000 before any losses, a deposit of $100 is required. 2. For accounts with funds exceeding $1,000, a deposit of $200 is required. Additionally, please keep your deposit receipts to ensure you can prove the authenticity of the account during future withdrawal reviews.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng