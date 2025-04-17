Teacher Shares Unexpected Message She Found while Marking Student's Paper, Makes People Emotional
- A female teacher elicited emotions on social media after displaying what she found in a student's paper while marking
- Reacting to the message she found at the foot of the student's paper, the teacher said she felt unwell
- She displayed the student's score, and people had a lot to say about the nature of the kid's message to the teacher
A teacher, who identifies as a verbal processor, has displayed the message she found while marking a student's paper.
She made a video of the message and has garnered over a million views after posting it on TikTok.
Commenting on the message, the White teacher said she felt unwell after seeing it.
"I was grading this student's paper until I saw the note they left...Now I'm unwell," the teacher wrote.
Student's message to teacher
The student, who aced the exam 50/50, expressed love for the teacher, adding that he did his best.
The message found at the bottom of the student's paper read:
"I love you.
"I tried my best."
People were moved by the student's message.
Watch her video below:
Reactions trail student's message to teacher
krriiisssstttttyyyyy said:
"Do they have adhd? I struggled so hard I cried every night doing homework because I had undiagnosed adhd so my best was never enough because I never got the fundamentals."
Moldycrust said:
"Why do I feel like stuff going on at home for a student to be writing stuff like I tried my best…💔 I hope this was just a cute little note bc ur a great teacher and nothing more."
Aimee 💜 said:
"Immediately saw the I love you and realized that was a child crying out for emotional connection and safety not manipulation."
Halley said:
"I used to write stuff like this because I had a really bad home life and my mom would always say no one liked me and I would just hope my teachers liked me."
Sabrina W said:
"As a kid who hated school and struggled, this has me in tears. i never felt like enough watching others around me exceed expectations."
Britanie Dault said:
"My son’s teacher sent me a picture of all his erase marks and then he finally wrote “please let me try again tomorrow, I can’t today.” She honored that and he tested 100%. ❤️Love her."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student teacher had shared the intriguing note that she had received in her class.
Teacher reacts as student makes desperate request
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had reacted online after a student made a desperate request to her.
The student conveyed a message to the teacher via a letter. In the letter, the student deeply expressed admiration for the teacher and a desire for friendship.
"You are soft spoken, elegant, beautiful, gorgeous. You made me stunned since I met you. I am in JSS2 B and dark in complexion. I am from Ondo State. My aim of this letter is to tell you how much I wish to be your friend. Some teachers find it hard to accept a child's proposal because they see it as disrespect. I am pleading accept me to be your friend..." a part of the letter read.
