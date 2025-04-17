A female teacher elicited emotions on social media after displaying what she found in a student's paper while marking

Reacting to the message she found at the foot of the student's paper, the teacher said she felt unwell

She displayed the student's score, and people had a lot to say about the nature of the kid's message to the teacher

A teacher, who identifies as a verbal processor, has displayed the message she found while marking a student's paper.

She made a video of the message and has garnered over a million views after posting it on TikTok.

A teacher says she is unwell after seeing the message a student left her on a script she marked. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: SDI Productions, TikTok/(@elliemelo_)

Source: Getty Images

Commenting on the message, the White teacher said she felt unwell after seeing it.

"I was grading this student's paper until I saw the note they left...Now I'm unwell," the teacher wrote.

A female teacher says she feels unwell by virtue of the message a student left her. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Student's message to teacher

The student, who aced the exam 50/50, expressed love for the teacher, adding that he did his best.

The message found at the bottom of the student's paper read:

"I love you.

"I tried my best."

People were moved by the student's message.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail student's message to teacher

krriiisssstttttyyyyy said:

"Do they have adhd? I struggled so hard I cried every night doing homework because I had undiagnosed adhd so my best was never enough because I never got the fundamentals."

Moldycrust said:

"Why do I feel like stuff going on at home for a student to be writing stuff like I tried my best…💔 I hope this was just a cute little note bc ur a great teacher and nothing more."

Aimee 💜 said:

"Immediately saw the I love you and realized that was a child crying out for emotional connection and safety not manipulation."

Halley said:

"I used to write stuff like this because I had a really bad home life and my mom would always say no one liked me and I would just hope my teachers liked me."

Sabrina W said:

"As a kid who hated school and struggled, this has me in tears. i never felt like enough watching others around me exceed expectations."

Britanie Dault said:

"My son’s teacher sent me a picture of all his erase marks and then he finally wrote “please let me try again tomorrow, I can’t today.” She honored that and he tested 100%. ❤️Love her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student teacher had shared the intriguing note that she had received in her class.

Teacher reacts as student makes desperate request

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher had reacted online after a student made a desperate request to her.

The student conveyed a message to the teacher via a letter. In the letter, the student deeply expressed admiration for the teacher and a desire for friendship.

"You are soft spoken, elegant, beautiful, gorgeous. You made me stunned since I met you. I am in JSS2 B and dark in complexion. I am from Ondo State. My aim of this letter is to tell you how much I wish to be your friend. Some teachers find it hard to accept a child's proposal because they see it as disrespect. I am pleading accept me to be your friend..." a part of the letter read.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng