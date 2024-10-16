A Nigerian lady, who is a student teacher, has taken to social media to display a note she received in class

According to the student teacher, someone tore the attendance sheet and used the torn part for the note

Her post went viral, with many people opining that the note was a warning from the students she should not take lightly

A student teacher, @motolami, has shared the puzzling note she got in class.

@motolami noted that the student got the note after tearing a part of the attendance sheet.

@motolami found the note amusing. The note read:

"Why is student teacher rude to students?

"Even though we are all students they shouldn't treat us like animals."

The student teacher's post on TikTok generated a buzz. Many internet users advised her to tread cautiously, noting that the note was a warning.

People advise the student teacher

Abiola A said:

"Dem Don warn you o."

Kenny said:

"Them no dey warn person twice ooo I’m talking frm experience."

Aláwo ekùn 🐯 said:

"Once did dis in secondary school 😂 Na student teacher u be u no be God."

BABAJIDE said:

"You sef, why you dey rude to your junior colleagues."

richmancanny said:

"That is first warning ⚠️just keep look at them you be student teacher."

Miklee🤪🤪 said:

"Dem don tell you peacefully like that."

FemaleDjRemart said:

"Why are you so rude 😂 na student teacher you be, you no be God."

okla said:

"Hey babe you’re an epitome of beauty."

Nelly_thelost_boy🦇™️ said:

"Na just warning them give you ….warning deh sound nice."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher was touched after opening the note a student handed to her.

Teacher shares touching note student gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher got emotional after going through the note her student gave her.

Sharing the note on X, Adaobi stated that she didn't open it at first and just put it in her bag but found it while searching for something. The note is a New Year felicitation from the thoughtful student. The girl showered prayers on her teacher and attached N300 as a gift.

Describing the gesture as beautiful, Adaobi sought advice from netizens on the next action to take. She considered returning the money with an add-on but did not want a situation where other students would like to replicate it to take advantage of her response.

