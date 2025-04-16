A man recalled how a mad woman accused him of impregnating her, which led to a series of unfortunate events

He narrated why he was the prime suspect when the woman got pregnant, and stated that the police got involved

Many who came across the story shared their thoughts on the man’s experience after he shared the outcome

A Nigerian man opened up about how a mad woman accused him of impregnating her while he was in school.

He shared how the mad woman reacted when she was asked and why people suspected him.

Man shares how police got involved after mad woman accused him of getting her pregnant. Photo: @_emeziem

Source: TikTok

In a video by @_emeziem on TikTok, the young man shared how he was playful with the woman.

He said:

“Life is so private that people don’t know that a mad woman that I used to play with and give food jokingly when I was ins school got pregnant and everybody started suspecting me reported me to her family and her family members said I must marry her oo. The worst part is that if they ask she will say it’s me.”

Man arrested over mad woman’s pregnancy

In another video, the man shared how the police got involved in the case.

Man shares how police got involved after mad woman accused him of getting her pregnant. Photo: @_emeziem

Source: TikTok

He said:

“I was arrested and when the police woman asked the mad woman if I touched her kpekus, she started laughing and did not answer that but the mad woman said yes when they asked her if I touch her.

“I was detained for 3 days and I forfeited my final year project and ran away because they said she would have to live with me till she gave birth. Till now I have not gone back to that location. The end.”

When asked about his final year project in the comment section, he added:

“I sorted that out with the project supervisor if you check my page you will see I have done my NYSC.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trails man’s ordeal over mad woman’s pregnancy

Mhiz gifted said:

"If no be busy body why u self go play wit mad woman."

@Oghenetega said:

"Accept the pikin, shey una say children dey bring blessings?"

@ADORNED said:

"Marry her if you love her. There is nothing love can't do. Wishing you both happiness."

@Makena said:

"yk what?YES TO DNA TESTING. I don't like that good people get turned against just because you chose to be friends with her doesn't mean you wanted to take advantage of her.”

In related stories, a man accused his neighbour of being in an affair with his pregnant wife, while another lady shared how her boyfriend denied her pregnancy.

Mand finds out about wife’s pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she announced her pregnancy to her husband in a lovely viral video.

She playfully informed her husband she was pregnant while he thought they were doing a random video.

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others "tapped" into their blessings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng