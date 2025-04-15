Man Who Was Written Off in 2020 Shares Heartwarming Transformation Photos, Buys Two Cars
- A man who said people didn't take him seriously in 2020 has proved them wrong after his life took a positive turn
- The man has shared photos on TikTok showing that he now has a car and that his mother also rides in an expensive car
- He said despite the fact that some people wrote him off in 2020, he has achieved some things that he is proud of
A Nigerian man shared photos on TikTok to show the progress he has made in life.
In a post, the man revealed that some people wrote him off in 2020 when he was suffering in poverty and lack.
The post shared by Mr Plug clearly shows that things have changed for him and his family.
The first photo shows Mr Plug in 2020 when life was so difficult for him.
In the second photo, Mr Plug showed his mother, who was also not looking too neat at that time.
But there has been a remarkable turn around in their lives as they are now shining like stars.
Recent photos of Mr Plug and his mother show that they are now car owners.
While he rides Ma ercedese GLK, his mother rides GLA. He also said they now own a house of their own.
He said:
"Back in 2020, they counted me out. It all worked out for me & my mom Glk & Gla."
See some social media reactions below:
Money minded said:
"Omo this ur mama still fresh oo.. afa ur papa still dey alive?"
@NELSON LIVING LARGE said:
"I wish to give my mom such life one day."
@Robinson Black said:
"And that other gender go say make u pick her over momsi."
@V.I.P said:
"Once mama de package them go know pikin de try."
@VICTOR AD said:
"You really made Maama proud."
@JOE said:
"This is the real definition of I made it."
@Sweet said:
"I wish I can give it a thousand likes."
@CELEB LORD said:
"Who need celeb update and format?"
@Canadian_prince001 said:
"See as your money make her younger."
@HER said:
"Thank you for making mama proud."
@VictorGadgets said:
"Still working…but I know it will all work out."
@Chuks collection said:
"Na this I really want for my mom seriously."
@Kwins_Stitches said:
"She has always been beautiful, sweet sixteen."
@Swagz înno böi said:
"Congratulations Bossman more wins ahead ahead."
@Jennifer Jordan said:
"I swear brother man, God did it for you."
@GOD WITH ME. said:
"They counted us out so we did it. Better Days Ahead."
@KMM500$ said:
"May the lord bless you more."
Lady goes viral after sharing transformation photos
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady made a post on TikTok, showing the transformation her body has gone through over time.
The beautiful lady said the amazing transformation happened in a period of five years between 2019 and 2024.
The lady's post thrilled many of her followers, who said they loved the growth she had experienced in five years.
