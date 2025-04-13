Desperate Man Storms Street With Placard to Beg People for Car, Needs it for Work, Video Emerges
- A man has sent social media users into a frenzy after he was spotted begging on the road with a placard
- The desperate man hung a placard on both sides of his body as he begged people to help him get a car for work
- While some netizens discouraged people from helping him due to their past experiences, others drummed support for him
A video of a desperate man begging people for a car on the street has surfaced on social media.
The unidentified man wore a placard on both sides of his body and stood at a paved elevated area of the road.
The placard he wore had an inscription in bold with his phone number on it and read:
"God please touch someone's heart to bless me with a car for work. I need help. 0248803453."
The clip was posted on TikTok by @nightdrives2 and elicited mixed reactions.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man begs for car
YOUNGEST CEO 😎💰 said:
"Nothing hurts than lifting a poor person who will one day devour u completely because they didn’t force u to help them …..me Ama … never again."
theDarkSeaLord said:
"No one should try this. as a car owner u will regret it big time. one of my regrets in life was buying a car for someone to work with."
Kojo Poku Asante 🥇 said:
"People be like "how can I find him?" while his number is boldly written on the placard."
Eben said:
"What my own friend did to me 😭😭😭😭😭 I was thinking I was helping him not knowing that he wanted to send me to my early grave 🪦 hmmmmmm me never again nobody should try that u will cry if u do."
Rns4d said:
"I am driving someone's car and he's super proud of me. So if you want to help him stop thinking everyone is bad."
kelvin Anim Bediako said:
"Buy it for him and he will run away with the car... why can't he say he need money for business."
Eben said:
"Buy the car 🚘 for him and you will see his real character me Eben never 👎 again."
Emily said:
"Awww it’s not easy ooo,I also know one guy who need a car too with license B..Buh he’s a verry good person which I can testify.The bad ones are making the good ones to suffer to."
