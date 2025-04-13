A man has sent social media users into a frenzy after he was spotted begging on the road with a placard

The desperate man hung a placard on both sides of his body as he begged people to help him get a car for work

While some netizens discouraged people from helping him due to their past experiences, others drummed support for him

A video of a desperate man begging people for a car on the street has surfaced on social media.

The unidentified man wore a placard on both sides of his body and stood at a paved elevated area of the road.

A man begs people to help him get a car for work. Photo Credit: @nightdrives2

Source: TikTok

The placard he wore had an inscription in bold with his phone number on it and read:

"God please touch someone's heart to bless me with a car for work. I need help. 0248803453."

The clip was posted on TikTok by @nightdrives2 and elicited mixed reactions.

A man begs people to help him get a car. Photo Credit: @nightdrives2

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man begs for car

YOUNGEST CEO 😎💰 said:

"Nothing hurts than lifting a poor person who will one day devour u completely because they didn’t force u to help them …..me Ama … never again."

theDarkSeaLord said:

"No one should try this. as a car owner u will regret it big time. one of my regrets in life was buying a car for someone to work with."

Kojo Poku Asante 🥇 said:

"People be like "how can I find him?" while his number is boldly written on the placard."

Eben said:

"What my own friend did to me 😭😭😭😭😭 I was thinking I was helping him not knowing that he wanted to send me to my early grave 🪦 hmmmmmm me never again nobody should try that u will cry if u do."

Rns4d said:

"I am driving someone's car and he's super proud of me. So if you want to help him stop thinking everyone is bad."

kelvin Anim Bediako said:

"Buy it for him and he will run away with the car... why can't he say he need money for business."

Eben said:

"Buy the car 🚘 for him and you will see his real character me Eben never 👎 again."

Emily said:

"Awww it’s not easy ooo,I also know one guy who need a car too with license B..Buh he’s a verry good person which I can testify.The bad ones are making the good ones to suffer to."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady and 'her man' had hit the street to beg people for money to organise their wedding.

Man begs for job on street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had hit Lagos street with a placard to beg for a job.

The young man who has an HND qualification got a marker and cardboard and made a mobile advert board for himself.

When Legit.ng reached out to the lady who posted the man's pictures to know more details about the job applicant, she said she saw him around Eko Hotel. The kind lady provided a contact that he could be reached on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng