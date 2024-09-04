A Nigerian lady made a post on TikTok, showing the transformation her body has gone through over time

According to the photos posted by @elizabeth22178, the transformation took place between 2019 and 2024.

The lady joined the TikTok trend in which people show changes in their lives with two pictures.

Her post attracted reactions because her shape has changed, and she looks bigger.

While one of her photos was taken in 2019, a new one showing her current shape was taken in 2024.

Reactions as lady shares transformation photos

@Ashabi said:

"How many of us swipe back to check again."

@OSARO8886 said:

"Na only the smile make me believe."

@Ms.Anuoluwa said:

"This is massive baby."

@justsoft said:

"I know you, but no ask me where abeg."

@Matino said:

"I no believe madam. Till I see you live."

@Amoremio said:

"I firstly shout ahhhh."

@Favour Ayeni said:

"Not me shouting yeeee."

@Busolami said:

"I swear I shouted. How?"

@Damola said:

"My mouth still dey open Aunty."

@Maxwell said:

"Thank God for grace."

@Abike12 said:

"Alhamdullahi for everything more grace."

@mama said:

"Though e show for your past that you go still get body."

@i_am_awolola_emperor said:

"God is great."

@I—am—inioluwa reacted:

"The smile is still there."

@Olami commented:

"Na only me no add weight since."

@loyal reacted:

"Me I still look like a baby o. Be like I go use weight gain."

