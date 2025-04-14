A Nigerian Catholic priest has shared his observation about the alleged crash of Cbex, a digital assets trending platform

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian priest who is on a mission to the Gambia, said people do not want to be told the truth

His comments come as people are alleging on social media that Cbex had crashed and that investors' funds are trapped

A Catholic priest has joined the debate about the alleged crash of Cbex, a digital assets trading company.

Some social media users had alleged earlier in April that Cbex had crashed and that users' funders were trapped.

The priest said Cbex has allegedly crashed. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu.

In a Facebook post, Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu said many people online do not always want to be told the truth.

The priest referenced a post made in March by Ub Edem Uman in which he warned that Cbex might crash.

In the post referenced by Father Ugwu, Ub had said:

"Please if you are on CBEX, the end is very close. I just heard they introduced a 6 months plan, that is a huge red flag. It means the system is under stress and they are trying to discourage as many people as possible from withdrawing. With the Ramadan and Easter celebrations at the corner, they MAY not last beyond Easter; they may last a little longer. Whatever you do, DON'T JOIN THAT 6 MONTHS PLAN, YOU WON'T SEE THAT MONEY AGAIN."

The priest said people investing in alleged ponzi schemes do not like to hear the truth. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu.

According to Father Ugwu, he observed that many people went to the comment section of the post to insult the man instead of listening to his warnings.

He said:

"I just finished reading some of the comments on this post as of when the post was made on March 8. This writer was sounding alarm about the Ponzi scheme called CBEX and was so insulted and called all sorts of names. Today, the Ponzi scheme has crashed and their money gone. This reminds me of how most Christians behave here online. You are trying to point them to the right path or teach them to exercise caution, but they think you hate them or you are jealous. They won't waste time in raining down insults on you."

See some Facebook reactions below:

Emma Nwanyanwu said:

"If you tell Nigerians the truth, they call you jealous, envious, one without grace etc because you speak against the evil they have accepted. This video here says a lot."

Chidume Ignatius said:

"Padre if MMM comes back with same previous pattern, many will still invest.....greed and insensitivity, I don't even have strength in preaching to anyone that's same pattern some of their ministers comes with.......just like you will always say it's their money and not mine, they can worship their god of men."

Uzuegbu Ifeanyi said:

"How come some of us never heard of CBEX till now they have crashed?"

