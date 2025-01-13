A Nigerian tech enthusiast has designed a replica of the Opay banking app that looks exactly like the original version

A UX designer shared an Opay banking app he designed, and it caught the attention of other tech enthusiasts.

Hameed Afolabi describes himself as a product designer, and he said he recreated the Opay banking app.

The man designed a replica of the Opay banking app. Photo credit: X/Hameed Afolabi.

Afolabi posted the Opay app he recreated, showing the different features he included in it.

Afolabi said:

"I designed the OPay app. What’s your thought?"

A look at the replica Opay app shows that it has the bank's logo as well as it's slogan 'we are beyond banking.'

Also, it has different buttons available on the original Opay app, including the transfer, withdrawal, data, data recharge, and many more bill payment tabs.

Afolabi's Opay app also has the available balance section, and he made it look like the customer has ₩ N1,105,500.24 in it.

A lot of people who said the app appreciated Afolabi and noted that he knows the job of designing.

Reactions as man recreates Opay banking app

@kokodeyforyou said:

"Bro abeg you fit design my destiny?"

@wealth_sam said:

"Looks exactly with app."

@praise_rico_ asked:

"Can you design an app for me? Can I send a Dm."

@JIKMYANCHETO said:

Great app; my issue is every time I use the safebox, I have to cancel the automatic deduction, Do you think you can work on that? I prefer to just save when I want."

@Wysguchomili said:

"You’re doing well bro."

@thenihiin said:

"Tell them to stop sending me unnecessary notifications."

@Boardmaths said:

"Looks nice broHelp me transfer the money wey Dey there."

@SNAX_INU said:

"My guy cloned the full application for android and it's working perfectly in a way you won't know the difference only difference is one once you send the money it goes one does send and show receipt Talented fellow."

@jb_coriej said:

"You did a great job. Never seen a user-friendly interface like Opay's."

@theguyinwhite1 said:

"Show us your dark mode, sha improve on the already existing dark mode."

@iam_cpo said:

"You copied the Opay app’s design, or you designed it. I’d not making sense to me."

@reggiestompz said:

"Hey bro, nice design; please, what site did you use for the Mockup?"

Opay customer shares account statement

In a related story, Legt.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his bank account statement on social media to show people how much he made in the year 2024.

The Opay account statement shows that the man, Emerienwa, made N2,045,921.53 in 2024, but he almost spent it all.

The statement shows that Emerienwa was debited 1268 times, and he spent N2,045,765.13 in the just-concluded year.

