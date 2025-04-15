A Nigerian man shared how he introduced people to invest in the digital assets trading company, Cbex

Many people on social media alleged that the Cbex trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped

The man shared how he felt after the crash of the platform, stating that his people bought land and a trailer from their earnings

A Nigerian man named Ivan shared how he led people to invest in the Cbex app.

He narrated how they spent their earnings before the digital assets trading platform allegedly crashed.

Man shares how he lost N9m in Cbex and how he introduced people to the platform.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by Ivan Eagle, the man shared how people he introduced to the platform bought lands, revealing that he lost N9m when it crashed.

He said:

“Even though all 31 people I recommended CBEX to had taken out all their money with profit, I couldn't deny one fact at this point: Their profits were ill- gotten and not real trade profits!

“Yes, despite the fact that I had seen to it that they had taken out their capital and 70% of their profits within the first month of joining. Despite the fact that 2 of the females I mentored bought lands in Lagos from their CBEX earnings.

“Despite the fact that a University undergraduate I guided bought a trailer truck and completed his mother's bungalow in Delta state from his CBEX earnings. I even had people clear their mortgages and procure properties within the span of the few months they joined CBEX.”

Cbex: A ponzi scheme or trading platform?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Reactions as man shares testimonials of Cbex traders

Daniel Edeachi said:

"You just gained a new follower from me. I did not waste my time reading this writeup. Real men take responsibility, others look for Eve or snake to blame. Cheers."

Evelyn Evagreen said:

"Am I the only one who just heard of CBEX a few days ago when the rumors of its crash began circulating? This kind of things never appeal to me."

Ndiong Roselyn Obandi said:

"You will bounce back. Stay strong!"

Irene Chinagorom Ogbu said:

"Don’t worry Dear, you will still recover all you’ve lost ok. Life is all about risk. No risk, no glory."

Lady loses school fees to Cbex

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss.

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone.

Many who came across her viral video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences.

