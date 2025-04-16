A Nigerian man shared what he noticed when he visited Cbex office in Lagos state hours before it crashed

He shared what he noticed about the people he met there and the certifications on the office walls

Many reacted as the man shared what he saw that made him invest in the digital trading platform

A Nigerian man named Timi Trey shared what he saw when he visited the Cbex office in Lagos.

The man claimed that he visited the office 2 hours before it allegedly crashed.

Man shows interior and exterior of building which housed Cbex office in Lagos. Photo: @timitrey

Source: TikTok

In a video by @timitrey on TikTok, the man showed himself at the building with two of his friends.

He noted that the building was located in the Egbeda axis of Lagos state.

Sharing his observations, he said:

“The ground floor is very empty. I think this building was bought and renovated, I guess. This is me coming in to check what was going on. Many invites are signing up, mostly adults of 40 and above. Chilled bottled water was served to us for free.

“What really convinced me to sign up was this EFCC registration anti-money laundry. I don’t know how genuine it is, and lagos State buisness registration for trades and investments.This convinced me the first time I came. Office location at Seliat bus stop, Idimu Egbeda Lagos.”

Watch the video below:

Cbex: A ponzi scheme or trading platform?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Man shows interior and exterior of building which housed Cbex office in Lagos. Photo: @timitrey

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail man who visited Cbex office

olanrewaju said:

"The certificates are real, cus I check to confirm it online b4 I join, I was wondering wat the government are doing about it cus they give the certificate."

@DARK COOKIE said:

"Ah this building is in my area oo. I use to wonder what they are doing there."

Justdiamond said:

"I swear ,it looked so real, this is my first of doing something like this . I regretted."

@SUGHA CRUSH said:

"They give una cold bottle water to take cool the heat they were planning to release."

@Ayodele Kolawole Awojodu said:

"Before any agencies could issued any certificates should have done their due diligence very well,but the way we do things in Nigeria is very unprofessional honestly."

@Beehorlah Dc said:

"No wonder,I see people dey cry when I pass there yesterday …I ask one man wetin sup,baba say na personal issue."

Lady uses school fees for Cbex

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss.

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone

Many who came across her viral video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng