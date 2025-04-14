A Nigerian man shared how he discovered that his caretaker inflated his rent from N500k to N1.3m

Despite collecting N1.3m from the tenants, the caretaker remitted only N500k to the landlord yearly

Many reacted as the incident trended on social media, as they suggested actions that should be taken

A Nigerian man who paid N1.3m for rent was surprised after discovering that his actual rent was N500k.

The caretaker had inflated the rent from N500k to N1.3m without the landlord’s knowledge.

Man shares how caretaker was exposed for collecting N1.3m instead of N500k from rent.

According to @Drweloveu, who shared the story on X, the tenant knew about the inflation after the landlord visited the compound without informing the caretaker.

The tweet read:

“I and other tenants have been paying 1.3M as R£nt for the past three years to the caretaker of our house. The landlord visited us recently without the idea of the caretaker, and we decided to plead with him to reduce the house rent to 1M.

“Atanda, you won't believe that the landlord was sh0cked to hear that we are paying 1.3M. He claims that what the caretaker sends to him is 500k each, and that is what he told him to collect from us.

“Well, he said we shouldn't worry that he will handle the situation and our next rent will be 500k What i want to know now is that can i take up a case of Fr(a)ud up with the caretaker so that he will R£fund me my balance of 800k for 3 years, which is 2.4M??”

Reactions trail caretaker's rent inflation

SimoncoleB said:

"That's between the landlord and the caretaker. You can sue the landlord tho because it's his house."

@Choji_ES said:

"Why not just live in the house for the next 3 years and not pay anymore."

@ideniyor said:

"What did you sign in your rental agreement? If you signed 1.5m, then you have no standing to sue otherwise. The landlord can sue the caretaker for fraud. Not you. And not, you can't live in there for free for the next three years."

@phemidawhiz said:

"That's a criminal right there. He should be arrested and made to refund people's money. Caretakers and agents are some of the problems we have in the country. No matter how busy one is as a landlord, check your house at least twice a year and ask your tenants questions."

Man shares how caretaker was exposed for collecting N1.3m instead of N500k from rent. Photo: PeterDazely via Getty Images Photo for illustration only

Source: TikTok

