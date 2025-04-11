A Nigerian man who wanted to fund his sports betting account has lamented sending the money to someone else's instead

He displayed a proof of the N100k erroneous transaction and appealed to the receiver to do a refund

The man's mistake N100k funding has generated a buzz on social media, with some people making light of the situation

A man, Mitchell Orjiude, has publicly begged for a refund after mistakenly funding someone else's sports betting account with N100k.

Displaying a proof of the N100k transaction on Facebook, Mitchell begged the owner of the phone number to return his money.

The young man threatened not to release booking code for his game to his Facebook followers if his N100k is not returned.

Mitchell wrote:

"Mistakenly funded someone 100K instead of my account 🤦🏻‍♂️.

"If this is your number, please refund o 😖 i blurred your number because i respect your privacy.

"You should know with the first 8 digits. So, if you see this post, kindly refund o 😖.

"Or I won’t drop this game I just booked. 🙏"

In the comment section, Mitchell further lamented the mistake he made.

"No wonder. I funded and was refreshing my sporty only to realize the money didn’t reflect until i checked and confirmed it wasn’t my number."

Reactions trail man's erroneous transfer

Dorcas Etim said:

"This one nah to just closed mouth and enjoy the month successfully,nah blessed Months, weekend etc.

"Nah God do am 😆😆😆😂.

"Stop playing sporty bet you will not hear."

UrFavorite Chika Sunday said:

"No nua 😩 haba this is too much please.

"If you are the person' please kindly refund.

"No one knows tomorrow oooo."

Alabi Abiodun Temitope said:

"They play, is it's by force or by power instead of you to beg the person abi nah him or she requested for that. They play I trust my 9ja 🇳🇬 people if you like go to ogboni you will meet them there. Just pray it's enters a better person account and a fearful person account."

Emerald James said:

"I have funded someone 5k.

"As i remember who get the digit ,go request for refund he refused to send it back.

"Kai this is huge.

"Pls that soul should refund the money back mbok ,ke country hard."

Uwakmfon Sunday said:

"I once did this mistake to my guy I know, just because he beg me the other day to fund him th and I did, the next day when I wanted to fund my sporty, I mistakenly fund his own, when I chatted him up he lied, that he didn't see it and ate the money, then I now learn from my mistake, if you ask me to fund your sporty, I will ask for Ur opay digit, then send the money, you go and fund urself."

Mhiz Blessing said:

"If the person refuse to refund,drop that number let's call him/her to glory 🙃."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared the response of a lady after he mistakenly sent her N525k.

Man mistakenly sends N94k to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man got amused after someone he mistakenly sent N94k demanded his share.

Taking to TikTok, the man released his chats with the person who received the money and captioned it:

"Normal people for this country no reach 5."

