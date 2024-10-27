A Nigerian lady has shared a video giving netizens a hint on the salary she earns in the United Kingdom

While sharing the clip, she subtly tackled people who have been asking her to return to Nigeria because they miss her

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A video posted by a Nigerian lady on TikTok ignited a heated discussion after she revealed her impressive salary in the United Kingdom.

The lady made the disclosure while responding to pleas from friends and family back home in Nigeria, urging her to return.

Lady in UK declines returning to Nigeria Photo credit: @big_toke2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in UK declines returning to Nigeria

In the TikTok video, @big_toke2 humorously asked if those missing her could match her UK salary before she would consider returning to Nigeria.

According to her, she was earning about N1 million every two weeks, an amount which she feels she wouldn't have made in Nigeria.

"Make I leave UK come back Nigeria because you miss me. You fit dey give me N1 million every two weeks? Abeg o," she said.

Reactions as lady in UK shares salary

While some commenters on TikTok praised her success and encouraged her to enjoy her hard-earned wealth, others expressed disappointment and frustration.

@Master Ray asked:

"Which uk you for the get 1m every two weeks! Make una dey talk tru for this app ooo."

@Lola_omo_akure said:

"One werey talk say uk people dey suffer."

@Glowbytessykanu reacted:

"Ehnnnn 0ne million for two weeks for wat now? Nowhere. Bah 2m + I Dey collect every two weeks oo."

@Holluwahneey reacted:

"Two weeks too much, 5days nko ??"

@Cr7fanboyFIFA 23 gamer said:

"Lol. Spend the naira in uk."

@Adeola Bisoye Akanni said:

"Please give me half self I go take am with joy."

@Bussyluxuryhair said:

"Especially those ones that says”I can’t come to that una youkay” and you are in my dm asking me for money. Wo, u go wait till Jesus come."

@Empearl added:

"Please stay there. Nigeria is not funny."

Watch the video below:

Lady saves over N43 million abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady based overseas opened up about how she was able to save up £20,000 (over N43 million) on a £32,000 (N69 million) salary.

She said she had a strict budget for everything, cut down unnecessary expenses and had automated savings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng