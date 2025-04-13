A Nigerian lady who wanted to change the look of her room walls used papers from her final year project

The beautiful lady said that the copy she used had correction marks from her project supervisor in school

The final result of her DIY attempt at transforming her walls stirred mixed reactions, as some people suggested improvements

A young Nigerian lady has got many talking with her DIY interior decor idea as she recycled her old final year project.

Instead of letting papers from the project gather dust in a corner, she removed its pages and plastered them on her room wall.

The lady says she didn't like the end result of the DIY setup. Photo source: @preshilolo

DIY wallpapers

She (@preshilolo_) showed people the wallpaper idea from Pinterest that she was trying to recreate in her room. She also mentioned that the project papers had corrections from her project supervisor.

The lady diagonally placed each sheet on the wall. She used a bucket of white bond and a black tap as adhesive.

At the end of the clip, she was a bit disappointed with the result of the DIY attempt to redecorate her room.

The lady says she used paper from her old final year project. Photo source: @preshilolo

Result of DIY wallpaper task

She said that before she started the DIY task, people around her told her to get paint, but she wanted to be creative.

In her video caption, she mentioned someone told her everything would have looked great if she had glued all the papers with the black tape.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

missmir04 said:

"Lol your landlord is coming for you."

DIARY OF A FOOD LOVER said:

"I feel like you should use more tapes. It's not bad."

jcrown said:

"Lol, i didn't know what i was expecting to see while blinking my eyes."

Oluyemi Rhoda said:

"It was a good idea. I've actually done something like this before. Maybe next time, you place the papers on the wall in an orderly manner, straight like fixing a tiles (start from the down end of the wall or the top), leaving the edge in layers then use the tape to create the desired black shapes. Hope this helps."

Tiiii_annah said:

"I actually blinked thrice........I’m trusting the process and I know you will still eat even if it’s doesn’t come out exactly like the inspiration."

TAJUDEEN said:

"After your hard work, I can truly agree with you that you're a jobless graduate."

Halimalicious joked:

"Thanks for sharing I won’t get to try it."

Big_Bolaji said:

"You try sha but hmmm Better finish what you started look for more paper and black seal tape."

Another lady employed wallpapers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who did her compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Ogun state made a video of her apartment.

She showed how her rented room looked before she decorated the interior and transformed the place. The lady (@not.your.sharon) used wallpaper to enhance the look of the walls. A very small TV was hanging on the wall on one side of the room.

