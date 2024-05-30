A Nigerian lady serving the country under the NYSC scheme showed how her room looked before she transformed it

The lady employed carpet tiles, synthetic vine leaves, and wallpapers to add great beauty to the space

Many people who were amazed by the transformation asked her different questions on how to set theirs up

A Nigerian woman who is undergoing the compulsory one-year National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) scheme made a video of her apartment.

She showed how her rented room looked before she decorated the interior and transformed the place.

The room was unpainted before the corps member moved in. Photo source: @not.your.sharon

Wallpapers and carpet for interior decor

The lady (@not.your.sharon) used wallpaper to enhance the look of the walls. A very small TV was hanging on the wall on one side of the room.

She had a brown carpet laid on the floor. In a corner of the room was her bed with a clean sheet. Many said she had a good interior decor sense. She said she got the ideas online.

Watch her video below:

Raymond said:

"You're good aswr, interior decor mama."

Mimeals Cuisine asked:

"Pls how much did u get the carpet abi tiles?"

Emilona asked:

"Pls how did you hang ur vine leaves?"

Sunnydam said:

"Wow this is so nice, how much does the refurbishment costs?"

Onasanya Oyinkansola said:

"So nice make sure u remove your wallpaper when going!"

She said:

"Not sure that’s possible.. but I can remove the marble wallpaper sticker..."

FLO said:

"I love your room, very beautiful."

Stephen asked:

"How much did you spend to transform this room in total?"

HER joked:

"Wait na television be that abi na wall clock."

HARMONY said:

"No vex, you camped at Bauchi right? and you serving there."

Qeemah said:

"I have room I don’t have money to change it."

barbee asked:

"This wallpaper did u use glue for it. Mine is not sticking?"

She replied:

"Yes I had to use glue?"

