Lady who Went for NYSC Rents Room, Uses Wallpaper, Carpet to Transform Apartment
- A Nigerian lady serving the country under the NYSC scheme showed how her room looked before she transformed it
- The lady employed carpet tiles, synthetic vine leaves, and wallpapers to add great beauty to the space
- Many people who were amazed by the transformation asked her different questions on how to set theirs up
A Nigerian woman who is undergoing the compulsory one-year National Youths Service Corp (NYSC) scheme made a video of her apartment.
She showed how her rented room looked before she decorated the interior and transformed the place.
Wallpapers and carpet for interior decor
The lady (@not.your.sharon) used wallpaper to enhance the look of the walls. A very small TV was hanging on the wall on one side of the room.
She had a brown carpet laid on the floor. In a corner of the room was her bed with a clean sheet. Many said she had a good interior decor sense. She said she got the ideas online.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Raymond said:
"You're good aswr, interior decor mama."
Mimeals Cuisine asked:
"Pls how much did u get the carpet abi tiles?"
Emilona asked:
"Pls how did you hang ur vine leaves?"
Sunnydam said:
"Wow this is so nice, how much does the refurbishment costs?"
Onasanya Oyinkansola said:
"So nice make sure u remove your wallpaper when going!"
She said:
"Not sure that’s possible.. but I can remove the marble wallpaper sticker..."
FLO said:
"I love your room, very beautiful."
Stephen asked:
"How much did you spend to transform this room in total?"
HER joked:
"Wait na television be that abi na wall clock."
HARMONY said:
"No vex, you camped at Bauchi right? and you serving there."
Qeemah said:
"I have room I don’t have money to change it."
barbee asked:
"This wallpaper did u use glue for it. Mine is not sticking?"
She replied:
"Yes I had to use glue?"
