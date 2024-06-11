A Nigerian female content creator has amused many internet users with her recent stunt in public

The lady wore a wedding dress and hit the street with her male partner to solicit money for their wedding

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people hailed those who dropped money, while others left funny comments

A Nigerian lady, Meyiwa Vera, has caused quite a stir on social media after she went public with a man to seek money for their 'wedding.'

Meyiwa shared the prank video on TikTok and it blew up, amassing over one million at the time of this report.

They had a cardboard spelling out their intention. Photo Credit: @meyiwa_vera

The clip started with Meyiwa and her man emerging from a building and into a luxury vehicle. She wore a wedding dress and held a cardboard. The cardboard read," Need money to sponsor our wedding."

They stood by the roadside with a box, seeking support. Their stunt caught people's attention, with some giving them money, while others filmed them.

Legit.ng reported that a desperate lady, dressed in a wedding gown, hit the street in search of a husband.

Meyiwa Vera's video stirred reactions

Africaspecial24 said:

"I no know how many times, I want still tell wunna say the citizens of my dear country Nigeria are good pple and also kind in hrt."

Nana Ama ️ said:

"It's actually nice to see how people are willing to help with the little they have."

Evergreen Freda said:

"This doesn’t make sense cause u obviously have more than those you are collecting from."

sassy said:

"l wish to give you money but the car wey you use dey beg cost pass my bride price."

PERRY said:

"Na to do support my graduation then carry camera make e belike content."

bae.like_annie said:

"See car wey Dey take to go beg nahhh."

@ezeagu said:

"All the ladies that contributed, are tapping blessing before December Dem too go marry☺️☺️☺️."

Luchy Beauty said:

"Deep down, i want to do this to get money for my sign out.. but wetin go come happen to my steeze."

Muyiwa Vera 'searches for husband'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MEyiwa Vera had earlier hit the street in search of a husband.

The content creator rocked a dark eyeglass and an orange crop top on a long split skirt and held up a cardboard that had 'looking for a husband' in bold.

In the clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, her bold display caught the attention of men and women alike. Some men came closer and could be seen taking her phone number, while others supported her cause.

Source: Legit.ng