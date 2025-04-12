Pastor Tobi Adegboyega reacted after he was accused of using AI-generated video to showcase his luxurious lifestyle

A TikToker shared a video as evidence against the Nigerian UK-based clergyman, stating that his escorts and G-Wagon weren’t real

Reacting to the claims, pastor Tobi released a new video which captured him coming out of the G-Wagon

A Nigerian UK-based clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, reacted after claims that he used AI to create fake luxurious items.

A TikToker claimed that the pastor’s escorts and G-Wagon weren’t real as he shared a video as evidence.

Pastor Tobi Reacts After Man Claimed He Used AI to Generate G-Wagon and Escorts, Releases New Video

Source: TikTok

In a new video by @pastortobifanpage, the cleric responded to the claims and showed himself coming out of the G-Wagon.

Pastor Tobi, known for his close affiliations with Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, Daddy Freeze, and several popular Nigerian celebrities, shut down the claims.

He said:

"TikTok is going to raise the next level of dummies. You guys are going to take this thing to the next level. You don't have to edit or AI a G-wagon bro. You need a G-Wagon?.. “Where do you live bro? Under the rock?”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in a video shared by Daddy Freeze on Instagram, flaunted his newly acquired Lamborghini.

Pastor Tobi disclosed he splashed half a million dollars on the new car as he went on to display the interior and exterior of his Lamborghini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng