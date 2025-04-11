A beautiful Nigerian student did not take it lightly with an unknown person who stole her bread at the hostel

In a voice note, she expressed her displeasure over the incident and hurled curses at whoever stole it

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian student recently expressed her outrage with a voice note after someone stole her bread at the hostel.

The victim posted a voice note on her lodge's group chat, condemning the actions of the unknown thief.

Lady curses thief who stole her bread

The post shared by TikTok user @sommie_oma captured the student's distress as she directed curses at the person responsible for the theft.

Her words depicted a sense of pain and frustration, as she lamented the loss of her food.

In the voice note, the student issued a stern warning to the thief, cautioning whoever it was that there would be consequences.

She claimed that by stealing her bread, the person had taken on all her problems and misfortunes.

In her words:

"Anybody that took that bread, every of my life problem, everything that is bad about me, you have eaten it. You think you are satisfying hunger but you have just created holes in your stomach."

Reactions as student laments over bread theft

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Osereme asked:

"All this curse nor too much for bread?"

@~Enny said:

"Male hostel is even worse. How can somebody move your cooked beans on your stove and replace it with raw beans."

@Legit of TIKTOK said:

"The last part is when she realizes she's just ranting and then the thief will enjoy the bread."

@Freshest of TikTok said:

"And na ShopRite bread be that she just remember the cue wey she wait before that bread reach her na en dem come steal."

@M O said:

"The scream maybe she dey remember wetin she wan use the bread chop."

@Midaszn said:

"The way she shouted at the end shows it was her last hope and I’m not sure if she has money to buy another one."

@staelovw:

"Joking aside, what the person did was wrong. Why would you steal someone's bread?"

@𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐢 said:

"For your next generationnnnnnn ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhwho collect chidinma bread bikonuuuu."

@Ed said:

"I use am do Ringtone on ma 16 Pro max I bought with ma sugar mummy’s money Sope purr."

@police1407 said:

"Daily bread wey GOD provide for her someone get mind go steal am ahhhhhhhj why na."

@Mimi said:

"Omo I wear EarPod for church Dey listen to this thing. I nearly fall from chair cause of laugh."

@Esther.cakes_ Ogijo wrote:

"Even d person way steal m go laugh chop d bread with cold Pepsi."

@Delight/Digital Creator said:

"Am excited to tell y’all that i finally started content creation."

@Stephen Asonye wrote:

"Omo so like this now person generations go Dey suffer for watin dem no knw just because of a stolen bread wey dem no even taste."

@Aloine said:

"Be like say the hunger create more holes for her stomach cause why the last scream."

@reji said:

"Me wey threat-n my coursemates because of egg. Nothing come out, na just the pains sey na my last card I use buy am."

@Shalom added:

"The scream came from the bottom of her heart she suddenly remembered how that bread will slap with the remaining stew wey she don warm. I can relate."

