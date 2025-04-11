A young lady has cried out on social media for help after getting a worrying voice note from someone she turned down

People wondered what the lady must have said to the man that made him make such a threat to her

Some internet users advised the Nigerian youth to involve the police on the matter due to the weight of the man's threat

A Nigerian lady, @se_kkyyy, has shared the scary voice note she received from a man she had rejected.

"Omo😭😅 This Is Scary oh," the young lady remarked on TikTok.

She appealed to internet users for help.

Content of voice note

In the voice note, the man advised her to watch her back from June until whenever she would pass away.

He said she could record his voice note and send it to the police if she liked but maintained that she should watch her back. A part of his voice note went thus:

"...I'm not a fool...Just always like watch your back. I promise you. It is not a threat, but I promise you. Watch your back from June until you die. I promise you. You can record this message and send it to the police. Watch your back from June until you die..."

People wondered what the lady did to the man that got him so vexed, and she replied by typing their conversation. In her words in the comment section:

“Send your account number lemme send your 17k I don’t need it “.

“I’m not your princess.“

Listen to the vice note below:

Reactions trail man's voice note

Briana💕♡🍧 said:

"Abeg during the talking stage, before you turned him down,shebi u no give am ur address or where you leave?"

Naomi Asogwa said:

"Sorry please is his name ugochi 😭, because this sounds like someone that texted me too 😭 and he was just calling me a whole lot of names and stuff fr."

WorYor🗽 said:

"If you don't like someone don't even lead em on for one second.why^ how did you even start a conversation with him when you don't like him? Some people are psychos..nd they can do whatever. Be safe!"

Moyin Pattie said:

"My love, get police involved. It’s not funny."

🥷🏻Stexis🥷🏻 said:

"If person tell me this kind thing, I go follow you up ehhn, na u go turn back dey watch your back."

Chi-Omaaa💕💕💫 said:

"Person threaten you, you nor post him face!! Ok na."

iam_thebigkahuna said:

"At least he gave you April and May to rest and prepare to begin watching your back in June."

