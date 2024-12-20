A Nigerian man has left internet users in stitches after displaying his WhatsApp chat with someone he sent money by mistake

According to the man, he sent N94k to the fellow's OPay account and added him on WhatsApp to appeal for a refund

In the chat, the person acknowledged receipt of the money and made an unexpected demand that amused the man

A young man, @_1magnolia, has shared his experience after mistakenly sending N94k to someone else's OPay account.

@_1magnolia chatted up the wrong receiver to demand a refund, and the person suggested that they share it 60/40.

He sent N94k to someone by mistake. Photo Credit: @_1magnolia

Source: TikTok

@_1magnolia was amused by the person's proposal. However, the receiver eventually made a full refund.

Taking to TikTok, the man released his chats with the person who received the money and captioned it:

"Normal people for this country no reach 5."

Their chat left internet users in stitches.

Read their chats below:

OPay user's chat with man stirs reactions

Sharon❤️😊👑 said:

"E say na God of die minute."

GHOLAHAN🫂🥷🏿 said:

"Why you no gree 60/40?"

ErinAyo_Artistry said:

"God of die minute abeg 🤲do my own🤲🤲 make e loud well well . I no want 2k , na from above above I want like 400k upward."

Peace of mind said:

"😂😂 Naso I send 3500 to one bolt driver by mistake cus his name was similar to the OPay name on my beneficiary I was trying to send the money to. Till today the guy number is still off I hope he’s ok."

Sabi boy😈🪐🇨🇦 said:

"This one even nice😹 be like say hin guide."

BiG DIRZO said:

"That’s how I do 227k from cheaper to opay yesterday the guy no pick my call till now."

