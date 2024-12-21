A Nigerian lady who was supposed to resume on January 13, 2025, for her master's study in the US has cancelled her plan

Despite getting admission and funding from different US schools, the lady shared why she chose to stay back in Nigeria

She had received admission into New York University, American University, Washington DC, as well as the University of Baltimore

With just a few days to leave the country, a lady has shelved her plans to move to the US for her master's degree programme.

The 26-year-old, Ohadoma Blessed, made the decision on December 20, noting that she was supposed to resume her studies on January 13, 2025.

Ohadoma Blessed said she was not denied visa. Photo Credit: @taleswithblessed

Source: TikTok

Blessed got admissions and funding

Blessed, in a TikTok video, displayed admission letters from schools in the US she got into, demonstrating that her decision was not based on not being admitted into her choice programme.

"On this day December the 20th, 2024, I decided that I'm no longer going to the US for my master's degree, which I am supposed to be going on January the 13th.

"So, what happened? I applied to schools, and I got into universities like New York University, American University, Washington DC. I got into the University of Baltimore, Illinois Institute of Technology, I got into Florida State University..."

Blessed further revealed that she received a 45,000 (N69 million) merit scholarship from the American University of Washington, D.C.

"I got into every school and I also got funding. The only school I didn't get funding from was one and as a matter of fact the most recent was American University.

"They gave me $45,000 (N69 million) merit scholarship, which is renewable though because my master's is two years and my course is like cybersecurity, down to law, justice and criminology. Like, my portfolio is quite versatile because apart from my degrees, I also have certifications in cybersecurity..."

Why Blessed shelved her US study plans

Blessed said she has been schooling all her life. She said there was no time she was not a student.

Blessed said that after finishing secondary school at 15, she had been jumping from one Nigerian university to another, acquiring degrees.

Blessed said she decided to suspend her US studies to focus on doing other things. She wants to focus on content creation for next year and finding a new apartment in Lagos.

She maintained that she was not denied a visa.

"I'm 26. The whole 26 years of my life, I cannot remember when I was not a student. I was supposed to finish from FUD when I was 24, but I didn't because of ASUU and Corona. I finished at 25, which was last year.

"And I just wanted to jump right in and go for my master's abroad. It has always been my dream but then I've decided this whole thing was overwhelming, stressful with the whole visa thing..

"And even the application thing, the tension and I just think, I started to think last week; do I really want to?

"So, I have decided that instead of leaving for my master's next month 13th January, my resumption date, that I am going to spend the next one year of my life doing other things.

"Content creation, something I enjoy. I am going to spend this year of my life posting videos on TikTok..."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's decision not to travel

BrownShuga said:

"Congratulations sis , I know how overwhelming it is . But why don’t you move to the USA and do exactly what you love . Influencers and content creators in abroad especially USA have a better chance."

tgirl said:

"Use your portfolio in Nigeria and work for foreign co. You can come abroad & visit. Don't mind those rushing to travel abroad. If you have a good life in Nigeria you don't have any biz coming abroad."

anitaemokpaire said:

"I went to school straight for 28 yrs. Practiced as a lawyer in Ghana for 3.5 yrs and came to the USA and went to law school for another 3yrs. Best decisions I ever made. Go to school."

Megan_Tony said:

"On a personal note, I can fully relate and understand. I will be 33 in May next year and I have been studying since birth. I have two bachelors. Two masters. Doing my third masters. And will do my PhD."

Fabulousity said:

"Will advise you do the schooling now then rest, what if marriage comes?"

Mimi Uju said:

"Better go oo , all these thing wey u Dey talk make u no later regret am oo."

BIG MJ 🌹✨ said:

"You can do both! Go to school and create content. America is a land of opportunities."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who got an opportunity to study abroad had refused because of her boyfriend.

Man who rejected abroad study opportunity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had an opportunity to study abroad in SS2 had settled for UNILAG instead.

In a video, the man said he had a dream of going to the United States and shed light on the scholarship opportunity he turned down in SS2.

However, when he applied for a visa to move to the US, he was denied. He tried three times but couldn't get it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng