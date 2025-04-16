A Nigerian lady residing in the United Kingdom broke down in tears over her funds still hanging in the CBEX investment platform that reportedly crashed

According to the Nigerian lady in the diaspora, she wanted to open an African store if her investment in CBEX had turned out well

The amount she invested in CBEX sent social media users into a frenzy, with many criticising her

A UK-based Nigerian lady, @pemis.corner, is one of the victims of the failed CBEX digital investment platform, which has reportedly packed up, trapping millions of investors' funds.

The shattered lady, @pemis.corner, took to TikTok to express sadness and lament her loss.

A UK-based lady says she also lost money to CBEX.

How much UK lady invested in CBEX

She released a video in which she wept profusely, explaining that she intended to open an African store, but CBEX killed such a dream

"Me thinking I am going to open African store. Only for CBEX to say I must be delusional," she wrote.

A UK-based lady weeps over amount she lost to CBEX.

In the comment section, she described investing in CBEX as the greatest mistake of her life. When asked how much she lost, the Nigerian lady said she put £9,000 (over N19.1 million) in CBEX.

People tackled her for falling victim to the alleged Ponzi scheme.

Watch her video below:

UK-based lady's CBEX loss generates reactions

chidinma938 said:

"Why you yourself go put money where go reach rent shop to start for Cbex. Them say start with money where if I’m go you no go feel am una go Dey put money where reach to buy house."

Ruby gold said:

"Una no go still learn after this ooh. Na so MMM that time una no learn now is CBEX another one go still now 😂 Pele ooh."

Decarribbean Ody said:

"😱😱It is only greedd that will make pple indulge in ponzii scheme..MMM suppose don teach una lesson."

Abi’s talk show 🇳🇬🇮🇪🇨🇦 said:

"Take it easy ooo. Life is precious don’t wound yourself. I heard people are getting their money back already. Some close people got theirs back.Money will finish but don’t finish your health pls."

king_blexin_ said:

"Am I the only one that is just hearing of CBex Abi Watin dem dey call am. Who na get mind sha sorry."

Onyinye said:

"Hope you didn’t put thousand of pounds into it. I don’t really trust this free so what I do is just use little of my emergency fund."

VINCHY ONYE EGO said:

"Abeg make una no dey set camera dey cry dey show us mucus for nose unah no set camera tell us when unah dey join Cbex."

Pam | Lifestyle | Travel said:

"I’m sorry but why are you in the uk investing in Cbex in Nigeria ?? Una Dey try o."

