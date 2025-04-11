A video showing about three Nigerian students recounting their hilarious 'sapa' stories to content creator Asherkine has gone viral

One of the students narrated how things got so bad for him that he had to invent an unusual food mixture which he called 'garri pizza'

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A video of three Nigerian students sharing their stories of struggling with hunger and poverty has taken the internet by storm.

The students were invited by content creator Asherkine to share their experiences with "sapa," and they revealed the desperate measures they took to survive.

Asherkine rewards students who shared their sapa stories Photo credit: @theasherkine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students share their worst experiences with sapa

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @theasherkine, showed the students recounting their emotional tales, from having no money for school fees to concocting unusual food mixtures.

One student, who went by the narrative of being left with no food or money, recalled how he and his friends had to resort to eating subpar food and relying on TikTok for sustenance.

He said:

"That was 200 level, we were together about 5 to 6 of us in the same room. No foodstuff, no money and account balance 0. There was no garri sef to start with. Luckily someone's dad sent him money. They went to buy food, me and my guy were left. Na only sub we get and na TikTok we chop."

Asherkine surprises students with cash after hearing their sapa stories Photo credit: @theasherkine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Another student shared how he had to invent a dish he called "garri pizza" by mixing garri with palm oil and salt, which he somehow managed to consume.

In his words:

"Just like three days my mama no send anything at all. I had N400. I bought garri and groundnuts. On second day, my mum wasn't picking calls so I didn't eat. The third day, there was small garri left and I get small palm oil and salt so I just turned on stove and put the garri, palm oil and everything and mixed it together. I don't know how I ate it but I go just call am garri pizza."

A third student, a female, shared a particularly sad story of how her family struggled to make ends meet, and she had to rely on the kindness of neighbours to pursue her education.

She narrated:

"The worst sapa story I have had was when I wanted to write my JAMB, there was no money and my dad lost his job so it was just the help of our neighbours that helped me during writing my JAMB. When I got admission into UNIBEN, my father said I should decline the admission because he doesn't have money. My aunt told me that if I have anybody I can hustle or try for myself to go to school.

"I rented a hostel at Ekosodin so that I squat with my friends so when I went to my father's house, he told me to follow him to church so I told him that I don't have anything to wear. I'll just help him do some work and go back. He said that since I don't want to follow him to church, that I should not bother coming home. He will not pay my school fees. He will not take care of anything."

Her story was met with sympathy from Asherkine, who was moved to offer her a generous gift of N500,000 to cover her remaining school fees, with some extra left over for other expenses.

The two male students were also rewarded with N50,000 each for their bravery in sharing their stories.

Reactions as students share sapa stories

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@bt_wigs_extension said:

"Omo that year in school I used my last 200# buy sleeping tablet because I don’t have what to eat thinking I won’t be hungry if I sleep omo I almost to ju orun do ju Iku."

@𝐄𝐚𝐳𝐳𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 commented:

"If you meet asherkine no tell him your worst day or anything just tell him your family poor background."

@Soky wrote:

"Asherkine God wey carry you reach Benin go carry you reach Auchi and if you reach auchi God will surely lead me to you."

@flownell said:

"Funny how have been longing to see Asherkine, I saw someone that looks like him in PH airport today Omo my heart do pim pim pim."

@Blossom said:

"Come imsu my sapa story go make u cry for me come faculty of communication and media studies I go dey outside dey wait for u."

@ZUBAIDAH reacted:

"Asherkine when will I see you. My worst sapa memory in school was starving with my sister for a week and we couldn't tell my parents because they'll be worried and they'll feel bad we're going through."

@NANA added:

"Asher them forbid you from polytechnic we too na human being na. Abeg come federal poly offa abeg."

Watch the video here:

Lady bumps into content creator Asherkine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment she saw popular influencer, Asherkine, in Benin city.

In a video, she approached him while he was inside his car and expressed her excitement over seeing him in person.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng