Oyo-born Tech-U graduate who got into Abiola Ajimobi Technical University through a state government scholarship has graduated

Despite experiencing a daunting tough start in his academic journey, the son of a local food seller fought and worked hard to eventually earn a first-class degree

He mentioned all other extracurricular skills he learned along the way that made him stand out from his peers

Abdazeez Ridwan, a Biomedical Engineering student who struggled for years to secure university admission after multiple failed attempts, has finally graduated with First Class honours from Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, formerly known as First Technical University, Ibadan.

Ridwan completed his five-year academic programme with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.64 out of 5.00, successfully earning 66 A’s out of 98 courses across 10 semesters and 204 course units.

Ridwan balanced spirituality with academics

In addition to his academic achievements, he served as the class representative for Biomedical Engineering and held several leadership roles in the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), including Director of Studies and Chairman of the Education Committee.

Sharing his story on Facebook, Adebayo expressed gratitude to God, his parents, lecturers, family, and friends.

He recalled his early struggles with education, including failing Mathematics in WAEC in 2016, two unsuccessful attempts at JAMB, and his eventual breakthrough after securing a scholarship.

“Who would have thought that the son of a food seller—whose only skill back then was picking meat from the pot and putting soup in plate—could make it this far?” he wrote.

Despite disliking biology and chemistry in his early school years, Adebayo said he was able to overcome the challenges of studying a science-based course through hard work and support from those around him.

He said his journey at the university shaped him both academically and personally.

“I wasn’t just a first-class student—I was also the Class Rep for Biomedical Engineering. A position many feared, but I carried with pride,” he said.

Tech-U graduate researched into breast cancer

Adebayo also participated in various technical and research projects during his studies.

These included an early detection system for breast cancer, an IoT-based ECG monitoring system, and a hybrid renewable energy power supply system.

He gained professional experience during his industrial training at Medcourt Support Service and through practical sessions at Jossy Biomedical and Scientific Instrumentation, as well as clinical placements at LASUTH and UCH.

He has developed skills in C++ programming, clinical engineering, academic writing, data visualization, and statistical analysis, and is currently open to scholarship and internship opportunities as he prepares for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) later his year.

“This is not the end, it's a new beginning. If I can, you can too. Keep striving. Never settle,” he added.

