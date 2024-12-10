A Nigerian man who wrote graduate trainee exams in KPMG, Deloitte, Unilever and others shared his experience

He narrated how he managed to get a job that relocated him to Germany after applying for over 500 jobs

Many who came across the post on X shared their opinions on the man’s job-hunting experience

A Nigerian man detailed how he wrote KPMG, PwC, Deloitte, UBA, Union Bank, Sterling Bank, and Unilever graduate trainee exams.

He revealed that he wrote the PwC exams twice and travelled from Port Harcourt to Lagos on different occasions to write aptitude tests.

In a post on X by @Benn_X1, the man stated that while he waited for a KPMG offer, he wrote ICAN foundation level exams.

How man got job that relocated him to Germany

He stated that he had over 500 job applications before he landed one that helped him relocate to Germany.

He said:

“I wrote KPMG, PwC(2x), Deloitte, UBA, Union Bank, Sterling Bank, and Unilever graduate trainee exams. While I was waiting for KPMG offer, I wrote ICAN foundation level exams, started learning how to code and had already gotten my first tech job when KPMG offer came through.

“I remember travelling from Port Harcourt to Lagos on different occasions to write aptitude tests. It took over 500 job applications for me to get a job that relocated me to Germany. In between my job hunting, I met a guy at KPMG towers when we went for verification stage after passing the aptitude test.

“He told me about US scholarship opportunities and I started preparing for GRE too. One thing I did not do was fold my hands and wait for external factors to be in my favour.”

Reactions as man shares job-hunting experience before relocating to Germany

@docneto said:

"Energy! Stuff I love to see! Well done!"

@Oluebube2k said:

"2025 is the year, I'm going to apply like a crazy person."

@agbaraoluwadan said:

"Really profound."

