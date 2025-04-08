Nigerians in diaspora and other kindhearted individuals abroad have come to the aid of a Nigerian lady in the UK who risked losing her student visa

So far, they have raised £8,500 (about N17 million) for the lady, less than 24 hours after she cried for help

The lady had taken to TikTok to seek help to pay her school fees, sparking donations and support from netizens

Luck shone on a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom, Dominion Eigbedion, who cried out online over the payment of her school fees.

She had shared a series of videos on her TikTok, where she asked for support in raising the funds for her final school fees.

Strangers raise N17m for Nigerian lady in UK who almost lost student visa. Photo: @thechefose

Source: TikTok

In a video by @thechefose, the young lady revealed that if she didn’t pay her school fees by April 25th, her student visa would be withdrawn.

The Biomedical Science student stated that if it happened, then her 3 years of schooling would come to an end.

According to her GoFundMe account, she had £7,550 left to pay by April 25th, 2025.

Despite setting the goal for £8,000, the young lady exceeded it within 24 hours, and as of the time of this report, she had over £8,500 (about N17 million) raised by strangers.

She said:

“Hi, my name is Dominion, and I’m a third-year Biomedical Science student studying in the UK. I’m reaching out for help to cover my final tuition payment and avoid being withdrawn from my program.

“For the past three years, I’ve been working hard to complete my degree, and my parents have supported me every step of the way sacrificing so much to help me pursue this dream. Unfortunately, due to financial hardship, we’ve reached a point where we cannot meet the deadline due to the limited time.

“I now have £7,550 left to pay by April 25th, 2025. The university has made it clear that if I don’t meet this deadline, I will be withdrawn from the program and my student visa will be cancelled.”

Strangers raise N17m for Nigerian lady in UK who almost lost student visa. Photo: @thechefose

Source: TikTok

In her latest TikTok post, the young lady revealed that she had met her goal. She appreciated those who supported her and raised the funds in 24 hours.

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian student in UK gets N17m

@G said:

"Girl the number of times I came back to your page to check if you’ve reached your goal"

Adhanna said:

"I can’t wait to see you graduate!! God really did!!"

SOLAIRE said:

"Came here to check if there was an update and im so relieved to see you were able to pay your tuition. go get that degree girl !!!!!"

In related stories, a Nigerian lady travelled to the UK with a student visa, while another relocated to Canada as a permanent resident.

Single mum facing deportation gets N107m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian single mum’s life changed after she got N107 million and a new car from a white man.

The Canadian-based woman rolled on the floor as she expressed appreciation for the unexpected gifts.

The woman had gone viral following her heartwarming encounter with a White content creator, Zachery Dereniowski, who had pretended to need help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng