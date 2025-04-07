A Nigerian lady has shared the things she noticed in Rwanda after she took a tour of the country recently

The lady said the first thing she learned was that the Rwandan Franc was stronger than the Nigerian Naira

She also said she observed that Rwanda was a very clean country and the people there do monthly sanitation

A Nigerian lady shared her experience after visiting Rwanda and taking a tour of the country.

The lady made a video, compiling the things she noticed about the country ruled by Paul Kagame.

The lady says the Rwandan Franc is stronger than the naira. Photo credit: TikTok/@heynikeh.

In the video she shared on TikTok, @heynikeh said she learned that the Rwandan currency was stronger than the naira.

At the time she visited, she said 1000 naira amounted to 930 Rwandan francs.

Checks online showed that 1000 naira was exchanged for 892 Rwandan francs on Monday, April 7.

Lady impressed by the cleanliness of Rwanda

Apart from the currency, the tourist said she noticed that Rwanda was a clean country.

She said the people there do monthly sanitation, and they only use paper bags that are friendly to the environment.

The lady is impressed by how clean Rwanda is. Photo credit: TikTok/@heynikeh.

Nike said Rwanda has an uninterrupted power supply and the place is very safe.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Traveling out of West Africa for the first time has been nothing short of exciting and breathtaking, and Rwanda 🇷🇼 has exceeded my expectations. It is one of Africa’s Cleanest Countries. They have an uninterrupted power supply. They have an eco-friendly lifestyle. It is a land of a thousand hills. It is Africa’s safest country. Did you know all these? Have you visited? Which fact surprised you the most?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experiences after visiting Rwanda

@Landlady yoo said:

"Spent 2 weeks in Rwanda & enjoyed every bit of my moment there. Did you try their tea or coffee?"

@Oluwatomisin said:

"I’m rethinking my plan to travel there in May."

@nyalifa_ said:

"I had an amazing time in Rwanda. Definitely going back."

@Uzilrush said:

"Is it visa-free to Nigerians?"

@Ore said:

"I’d like to visit. It’s so CLEANNNNN."

@SusanAkpan said:

"Yes I have been and it was an amazing experience."

@Obsidian said:

"Are you back in Nigeria? Did you buy/try their coffee?"

@veezay0 said:

"Few years ago Naira was twice their currency."

@Viktour said:

"I dey go by may."

@Fereels said:

"Seeing this brings memories 🥹… It’s so cool…. Most of there Airbnb don’t even use AC’s because it’s so cold there."

@opeyemi ogunsanya said:

"Is there job in Rwanda? Planning to migrate. I have a skill job I'm doing Nigeria."

Nike shares prices of foodstuff in Rwanda

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, the same lady visited Rwanda and entered a market to compare the prices of foodstuffs there and in Nigeria.

The lady wanted to know if the prices of foodstuff in Rwanda were more expensive than what is obtainable in Nigeria.

She visited the Kimironko Market in Kigali, where she asked the prices of things like rice, tomatoes, and many more.

