A Nigerian lady has been working in the UK for three years, and she has come forward to share some of the things she noticed

She said she misses Nigeria a lot but noted that relocating to the UK was the best decision she has made at the time

According to her, nursing is not a lucrative job in the UK, insisting that those who want to make money from it should check elsewhere

A Nigerian lady shared her experience after relocating and living in the UK for some time.

The lady shared a post on TikTok telling people how life is treating her in the UK.

Pat says she has been working in the UK as a nurse for three years. Photo credit: TikTok/@iphiee_pat and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to @iphiee_pat, she moved to the UK three years ago and has been working as a nurse.

After three years in the UK healthcare sector, Pat says she observed that it is not a lucrative profession over there.

She said anyone planning to relocate to the UK and hoping to make money from nursing should perish the idea because it is not as lucrative as people think.

Pat says she misses Nigeria so much, but noted that she does not regret the fact that she relocated abroad.

The lady has been in the UK for three years but says nursing is not a lucrative job there. Photo credit: TikTok/@iphiee_pat.

As a matter of fact, she said leaving Nigeria was the best decision she took at the time.

Pat said:

"It's been three years since I relocated to the UK as a nurse and here are MY thoughts: 1. Nursing in the UK is not very lucrative so if you're looking for a well paying country you should consider other options. Not sure if a nurse in the UK can comfortably live without at least one extra shift in a month. I'm still yet to figure out where I really want to be. To stay in the UK or to leave to another country. But where is better? I miss my family! I miss socialising, I miss the accessible healthcare system in Nigeria! I don't regret leaving Nigeria, it's literally the best decision I took! I'm still figuring out my life, one step at a time. If you plan on leaving Nigeria, be fast about it"

Reactions as lady shares her experience after living in the UK

@coco_maami said:

"Wait, accessible healthcare in Nigeria? Sarcasm right?"

@Sarah Otelr said:

"I will take the last slide seriously."

@Monique okonjo said:

"Babes I think you can save more if you’re outside London."

@verily237 said:

"For quick stability in the western world nursing is the go to. Ukvi laws rarely affects them."

@Elsie Lewechi Odoeme said:

"You may save more money if you move out of London."

