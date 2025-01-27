A Nigerian lady has said the notion that one can become rich after travelling abroad and earning salary, was not true

According to the lady who shared her views in a TikTok video, it is completely impossible for one to become a millionaire abroad

Instead, the lady advised those intending to relocate to perish the idea and stay back home where there's more money

A Nigerian lady has shared interesting views about the possibility of becoming a millionaire abroad.

The lady made her views known in a TikTok video. She said it was impossible to make millions abroad.

The lady said becoming a millionaire abroad is difficult. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladykatepidgintvtalk.

According to @ladykatepidgintvtalk, the chances of being a successful millionaire abroad were slimmer.

She said those who stayed in their home country were more likely to become millionaires than those who travelled out.

She said:

"You can never be a millionaire abroad. Africa has produced a lot of millionaires. But in abroad here, you say you want to japa, you want to be rich, you can never be a millionaire in abroad. Salary earner in Abroad can never be a millionaire. The Oyinbo system is designed that the money you receive as a salaried worker, it is meant to be spent in the system."

The lady lamented that there are a number of personal and household bills that take away most of what people earn where she lives.

She said:

"If you want to become a millionaire, stay back home. That is why you see a lot of Africans in the diaspora, they have a lot of businesses back home. Having Oyinbo passport cannot even make you a millionaire. Just remove millionaire from your mind. You can never be, not in this life not in the life to come. All our salary na bill we still dey put am."

Her views sparked interesting reactions from those who saw her video on TikTok. A section of those who commented agreed with her while others disagreed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says it is impossible to become a millionaire abroad

@violence guy said:

"Once you get a visa you are already a millionaire before you relocate."

@DJcrown said:

"Define millionaire first. 500 pounds is already a millionaire."

@Lizatonia said:

"My friend who travelled to Europe last year has bought a house. I don't mean just a house but a very beautiful one so nothing you tell me I must travel abroad."

@deb said:

"Why are people here so shallow? She never said don't travel or that Nigeria is better. She is just saying as a salary earner in abroad you can't be a millionaire cuz of the system."

@Nostain said:

"You are saying the truth my sister, I’m a living witness, na only those with dirty business can make millions in Europe."

Lady laments high cost of living in the US

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady expressed frustration over the high cost of basic things that used to be very cheap in supermarkets.

Gina Ngwe said it is becoming hard for her to walk into the supermarket and find something she could buy for 1$

However, Gina said she was not going to return home even if the cost of things continued to skyrocket.

