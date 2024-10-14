A Nigerian woman pranked her child's teacher on Teacher's Day and surprised him with lovely gifts

The woman shared a video where she visited her daughter's classroom and carried out the prank

Many who came across the video applauded the woman and hailed the teacher for handling the situation well

A Nigerian woman has revealed how she pranked her child's teacher on Teacher's Day.

She visited her daughter's classroom and accused the teacher of mistreating her child.

Nigerian woman pranks her child’s teacher, gives him gifts in viral video. Photo: @mamaafricank

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @mamaafricank, the woman accused the teacher, who responded unexpectedly.

He calmly apologised to the woman concerning her accusations.

The woman then told him it was a prank and showered him with gifts, including wine and groceries, in a gift basket.

She said:

"How I pranked my child's teacher and surprised him with gifts on Teacher's Day. Parents should take this serious to appreciate their children's teachers."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman pranks teacher

@Busola said:

"Your daughter be like" Me, I didn't tell you this one too."

@Mrs Young said:

"God know say I go fall this prank! I no get patience for this. God bless you. Please can I send something to Mr Kalu?

@Realme said:

"why im i crying why is the teacher so polite nd calm God pls i need orientation in ma life how can i be calm."

@KingVeronysaid:

"Now all the children will go n tell their parent to come gift the teacher. Parents please prepare."

@Adafu-D-Dejin- said:

:Am a primary school teacher for 21 years now. I look forward to the day I will be appreciated in a big way if it is God's wish. God bless you madam. And God bless all good teachers out there."

Read related stories on pranks

Nigerian woman pranks husband in video

A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the moment she played a prank on her husband.

In the video, she claimed that their little daughter, whom she fondly referred to as her husband's side chick, broke the television.

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many desiring to play the same prank on their husbands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng