A pretty Nigerian lady told her father that she was getting engaged with the intention of pranking him.

Her father had cried, sung worship songs, and hugged her before she revealed that the news was a prank

Many had reacted to the video of the prank. While some said it was funny, others said it was an expensive prank

A Nigerian lady has pranked her father after telling him she got engaged.

On hearing about the engagement, her father bursts into worship songs in the Yoruba language.

In the video shared by @thee.prayer on TikTok, the father was excited by the news as he laid down and sang worship songs.

He hugged his daughter, and she revealed that it was a prank, leaving him disappointed.

The video was captioned:

“This was hilarious.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail false engagement announcement

@Treasure backup page said:

"You don tey for house be that oo."

@Og marley said:

"That man has been wanting you to leave that home."

@Esther Oyebade said:

"That Alagbada ina came from daddy’s soul."

@SharonAde said:

"This prank is expensive."

@Melissadaria said:

"I think this moment is priceless and if you tell him it’s a prank, you’re never gonna get that moment again."

@joelington34 said:

"Shey you go grow old with this expensive prank bayii."

@AMA A said:

"African parents are extra."

@Omi said:

"This is actually not nice."

Meanwhile. Legit.ng previously reported that a lady stirred mixed reactions on social media over how she reacted to her man’s marriage proposal.

She knelt before the man to receive her engagement ring in the presence of so many people in a room.

Many social media users who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the engagement.

