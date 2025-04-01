A man threw a lavish party to celebrate his dog’s birthday in style, as he printed banners with the dog’s picture

The man also invited a saxophonist to perform for the dog at the party and serenade it with birthday songs

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the dog’s extravagant birthday party

A man celebrated his dog’s birthday in style as he threw a lavish party for it.

A viral video showed the party venue decorated with balloons and banner with the dog's face on it.

Man throws party for his dog, calls saxophonist to perform. Photo: @bos_gems

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @bos_gems on TikTok, a saxophonist was seen serenading the dog.

The dog was held on a leash as he faced the saxophonist performing the ‘happy birthday song’.

The video was captioned:

“So TMT travels & tours celebrated his Dog's (Mylo) birthday today.....with a Surprise Paranran (trumpeter). I think I would have to celebrate Billy's 10th birthday too.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of dog’s birthday

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the dog’s extravagant birthday party.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Mi_mi said:

"How u go de celebrate birthday guy put am on hostage. At least you should let him b friendly with the trumpet guy,today na e day nau make e enjoy everything."

@Nicholas Ilaro said:

"Na panranran when I carry for my girl 100k them carry for Dog Soo oo. God I will never be broke."

@KINGSHOW42 said:

"For real it so sweet. I prefer this for a Dog than to do it for a girl."

@Believe said:

"Tinubu go just Dey smile if em watch this one. That person wey do Awwwnn na em vex me pass."

@bountiful11 said:

"I just dey here dey waste dem never do paranra for me once na dog dem con dey do for/ Jesus what a life I am living."

@Winterbear said:

"We dey complain say everywhere hard dis one dey do birthday for dog. If government see dis one naw how dey wan take believe us."

@CleRaMi said:

"No be every gig dem dey accept, if hin tear face now, the person wey dey do awnawn go still sleep well that night."

@DERA said:

"Dey Don blow trumpet for Dog birthday oooo, na so so a king was born my people dey post, king wey no get kingdom."

@UGOSIMBA said:

"Make the trumpeter thank God say them hold the dog bcos I no understand why the dog Dey shake head like that."

Saxophonist blows trumpet for dog at its birthday party. Photo: @bos_gems

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a man organised a dedication ceremony for his dogs while a lady cried after receiving a puppy on her birthday.

Man wears dog agbada on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man went viral after how he dressed his dog for the latter’s photoshoot ahead of its 2nd birthday.

He shared a heartfelt wish for his dog, as he posted pictures with the celebrant dog on his social media pages.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s birthday post and hailed the dog’s agbada.

