A Nigerian man went viral after how he dressed his dog for the latter’s photoshoot ahead of its 2nd birthday

He shared a heartfelt wish for his dog, as he posted pictures with the celebrant dog on his social media pages

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s birthday post and hailed the dog’s agbada

A Nigerian man, Oreoluwa Osoba, dressed his dog in Yoruba cultural attire, popularly known as ‘agbada’ and bead.

He shared photos of himself and the dog on social media and accompanied the post with a heartfelt birthday wish.

He wore matching agbada with his dog for birthday. Photo: #ogaduke_.

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram post by @ogaduke_, the young man revealed that the dog was two years old.

Man writes heartfelt post for dog on birthday

The man shared how he felt about the dog and wished the pet a happy birthday.

His post read:

“Happy birthday Bestie! I can’t believe you are the big 2 already, you came into my life at 2 months and you changed my world. A lot of people don’t know why I adopted Duke…the truth is I lost a family member and my mental health was a mess, I didn’t know how to deal with it.

“Duke came into my life and taught me how to love selflessly, the last two years we have grown together. While I was teaching you commands, tricks and potty training you, you were healing me mentally and teaching me how to be patient; teaching me it’s ok to hurt and to make mistakes. Your little paws has changed my life forever.”

His dog posed with agbada for birthday shoot. Photo: @ogaduke_.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail man’s birthday post for dog

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the man’s birthday post and hailed the dog’s agbada.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@kemi_adebajo said:

"Omg cute.com pls Duke needs a yoruba name oh. Happy 14th birthday in dog age so Duke is officially a teenager."

@bkingnow78 said:

"@bellanaijastyle this is a fashion moment here !! Something for the books."

@barrister_rhoda:

"Awww, the caption. I’m glad you met duke."

@chuquka said:

"This guy went to HNAUB. Computer science dpt I guess….whats his name again? Happy birthday bro."

@realdannykay said:

"Love this need to recreate it with mine nepolitan mastiff, surprised how that buddy is 3 years now time flies so fast."

@doctor.kozziante said:

“This is so cute . Happy birthday Duke and I see that you are also an advocate of animal rights."

@phunmi said:

"Happy birthday duke. we love you. Thanks for healing our friend."

@iamjcube1 said:

"How do you intend to love your wife when you get married like this ? It’s a question asking from how much love I see you give to duke omo u go Dey share ur love."

In related stories, a lady cried after getting a dog on her birthday while another showed when her mother plaited her dog’s hair.

Man organises dedication ceremony for his dogs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man organised a dedication ceremony for his 12 puppies in a hilarious video on TikTok.

The man and his dogs wore matching Ankara outfits as he conducted the dedication ceremony for the puppies.

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their thoughts on the TikTok viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng