A Nigerian man organised a dedication ceremony for his 12 puppies in a hilarious video on TikTok

The man and his dogs wore matching Ankara outfits as he conducted the dedication ceremony for the puppies

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their thoughts on the TikTok viral video

A Nigerian man shared how he celebrated his six-week-old puppies, and the clip made the rounds online.

He organised a dedication ceremony for the puppies and wore matching Ankara outfits.

Man wears matching outfits with his dogs. Photo: @saxbeatkernel

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @saxbeatkennel, the man showcased the puppies' mother, adorning her with glasses.

He also decorated the area where the ceremony was being held.

The man said:

“12 puppies. Dedicated with love.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man holds ceremony for his puppies

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared their thoughts on the viral video.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Prince-Godfirst said:

"Bro you really get time fr."

@Fego said:

"I so love your content and those puppies look cute."

babaseun_handsome said:

"The most loyal living thing I know is a dog."

@Victory said:

"Hello boss ,I just like your doings with these dogs and how you care for them … but if I wan get pitbull or rottweiler at what age or months should I get it. .. thanks."

GraceyGracias said:

mama be like wetin be that. abeg no burn me and my children."

Read more related stories on dogs

Woman plaits her cute dog's hair

In a related story, a Ghanaian woman was filmed plaiting her cute puppy's hair in a viral video on TikTok.

To further beautify the two cornrows, the woman added bows at each end, as seen in the video shared by the woman's daughter.

People who came across the video hailed the woman and admired the cute dog for sitting still throughout the plaiting process.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng