A Nigerian mother was spotted in a viral video displaying nice football skills as she played like a professional soccer star

In the video, which is generating many reactions on X, the woman picked up the ball and jogged with it confidently

Many people who reacted to the video said the woman would have been a great player if she had been a footballer

Positive reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian woman who was spotted playing football.

The video went viral and caught the attention of sports lovers many of whom said the woman was a talented player.

The woman displays impressive football skills. Photo credit: X/@GossipMillNaija.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on X by @GossipMillNaija, the woman was in a house when she picked up the ball and displayed her skills.

She was dressed in a traditional dress, but that did not prevent her from displaying her skills which were applauded by onlookers.

The woman played football in an impressive way. Phot credit: X/@GossipMillNaija.

Source: Twitter

The woman joggled with the ball and showed that she may have been a footballer when she was younger.

Someone in the comment section claimed the woman played for Nigeria's Falcons in the 90s.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman displays impressive football skills

@NpoReports said:

"Pls, where are her sons? Hope they are footballers? Because this skill must have been inbuilt in her sons."

@Oguduben said:

"She actually played for Falcon in the 90’s, can’t remember her name but she did."

@it_Rutie said:

"This one don play ball tire as a child."

@justkency said:

"Evidence that she participated in sports during her youth."

@OpemiDmh said:

"Your mother can not try it because she’s always drinking alomo bitter and kain kain."

@alainobi4kt said:

"I lost my mum 2010, in a very painful way, and shiit like this , makes me very very emotional, and trust me , I don't get emotional very often man."

@Broda_Ahmed said:

"She has a fair ball control in her legs, and it shows that she was probably a footballer in her younger years. Only that, life might have handed her a bityer kind of lemons."

@wilsszn said:

"You see stuff like this and wonder how many parents stopped chasing their dreams cause they had to provide for the family."

@The_auxilary21 said:

"This one suppose dey celebrate father's day Na! I love this abeg."

@akjay4 said:

"See those legs, if she catch you one on one you go sit down for ground. Mama na baller. You'd know she played football with boys when she was younger."

@MaestroDesign_ said:

"You can play street football and return late at night. You are safe cos she'll understand."

@agezzzie said:

"They should organize elders match at church so mummy can have her shine under the sun."

Boy sells expensive boot he got from Victor Boniface

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian boy once reportedly got a free football boot from Bayern Leverkusen star, Victor Boniface during a game at the Uyo Stadium.

The boy said the German Bundesliga player gave him the boot during the first leg of the Nigeria Vs Rwanda AFCON qualifier game.

However, the boy said a member of the Amavubi of Rwanda team bought the boot from him for $100 (N153,000).

Source: Legit.ng