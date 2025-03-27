A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member celebrated as she received her N77,000 allowance

In a video on her TikTok page, the lady and her friends jumped and danced as they confirmed the receipt of the money

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the ladies’ celebration and the commencement of the N77,000 allowance

A corps member celebrated as she received N77,000 from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as her allowance.

She shared a video where she and other corps members danced and jubilated after seeing the N77k allowance, as announced by the Federal Government.

Corps member celebrates after getting N77k allowance from FG. Photo: @glamby_mimiposh4

In a video by @glamby_mimiposh4, the lady showed that they were checking their phones and confirming the alert.

She revealed that she was serving in Akwa Ibom State.

The video was captioned:

“77k don land o. NYSC”.

In another video, the lady shared a screenshot of the alert for those who were doubting the N77k payment.

Corps member shows alert as NYSC pays N77k allowance. Photo: @glamby_mimiposh

She said:

“Still doubting? Oya see evidence ndi doubting Thomas.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as corps members receive N77k allowance

Nigerians who came across the video shared their thoughts on the commencement of the N77k, which had been approved since September 2024.

Some linked the payment to an outburst by a corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, aka Raye, who knocked the Federal Government over the high cost of living.

@the_boy02.16 said:

"First class-33K, extra year-77k…Delay is not denial."

@Amicable_poshlyfragrance said:

"Let's not forgot a woman did this. She wasn't a celeb or an influencer ,she only had a voice and courage and she did it! God bless RAYE."

@Treazure said:

"Am some of the copers were calling RAYE over sabi? But them go follow enjoy the money abi? Make God no punish dem sha."

@UGO Amaka said:

"I think it’s time we tell igwe to organize award for RAYE!"

@sister in-law said:

"It seems this rant is exposing a lot of things, are you sure some people are not cornering the money all this time?that is why they don't want raye to speak up.allegedly oo.I am not feeling fine."

@Skylar Mae said:

"Make he dey go up like that ooo. so during my own service go turn to 200k . Hafa all of una Thank RAYE."

@Iyinwunmi said:

"Sebi una no support raye say dem no go give her NYSC cert. it just takes one person to have the courage to speak up . see what raye achieved by speaking up."

@georgerita956 said:

"Raye doings. I don receive my own o, but e dey pain me say I go soon finish."

