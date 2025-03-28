A Nigerian corps member has happily flaunted his sumptuous first meal after the NYSC 'allawee' was increased to N77,000

In a video, the excited corps member loaded his plate with enough proteins to celebrate the increase in his NYSC salary

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian youth corps member recently celebrated the increase in his monthly allowance, popularly known as "allawee", from N33,000 to N77,000.

The excited corps member marked the great development by treating himself to a sumptuous meal.

Corps member treats himself to sumptuous meal after getting paid N77k Photo credit: @bj_black19/TikTok.

Corps member shows off first meal after allawee increment

The corps member, who shared a video of his meal on TikTok under the handle @bj_black19, loaded his plate with an abundance of protein-rich foods.

His post was accompanied by a caption expressing his gratitude to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the allowance increase.

"Thank you NYSC. Last last men dan taste N77k," he said.

The increment has been a topic of discussion among corps members and social media users alike.

While some applauded the move, others criticised the development, stating that it was already long overdue.

Nonetheless, for the young corps member in question, the increase was a cause for celebration, and his tantalising meal proved it.

Corps member thanks NYSC for paying N77k allawee Photo credit: @bj_black19/TikTok.

Reactions as corps member celebrates getting paid N77k

His post was trailed with lots of reactions from netizens who stumbled upon it on the TikTok app.

Many took to the comments section to laugh over the corps member's celebratory feast.

@OBA_ said:

"Half of your salary should be dedicated to raye."

@Classy Abiola said:

"Before he reach my turn he go don reach 200k."

@Ojiugo said:

"Thank you NYSC keh? Wetin happen to thank you Raye?"

@Dunni said:

"Shout out to raye but it was not her rant that made them to start paying the 77k, they have been on it for sometime now."

@Kpeyelo said:

"If you’re seeing this on a Thursday Evening please can we be friends."

@Motorla__ said:

"Anyone that want to go to service now should go and serve in oyo state,if you work under Oyo state governor 15k extra 77+15k=92k."

@Anh Bún Mắm commented:

"Who stopped the payment of 23k for NYSC? A: Raye B: Musa C: Tunde Answer Raye."

@cooljoe247 said:

"Una suppose dey thank Raye who stood up for your cowardice. Now you can eat well bcos she demand for good governance."

@Simpledholar said:

"Nigeria government know wetin dem do. Una still dey reason your 30daysrant again? They don change topic without you knowing."

@Wabillahi said:

"Thank you NYSC keh abi you just jam new cl well done new taker."

@Andybelly reacted:

"Why are you guys not serious at all? Is it only the NYSC increment you guys are ranting for?"

@oluwabillions711 said:

"Na 77k Dey give una oo make person no go buy Gle now dey lie say na NYSC money ooo. I no trust all those yahoo copper again."

@Loluwa 07 commented:

"Which kitchen be this abeg my own just enter now now I never see where to go enjoy the money."

@DUSKYGRACE22 added:

"For 77k? You are spending it lavishly bro. I no want hear say you dey hold that woman for your street again oo people sha dey suffer."

Watch the video here:

NYSC corps member dances after receiving N77k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) danced wildly after she received a stipend from the federal government.

The money is the new N77000 allowance approved by the federal government for corpers but which has been delayed for long.

