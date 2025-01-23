A man and his female bestie have passed out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after serving the country for a year

The man said he and his female bestie attended the same primary and secondary school while growing up

Interestingly, they maintained their friendship by attending the same university and did their NYSC in Lagos state

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A man and his female bestie have been praised by netizens after they were able to maintain their friendship for many years.

According to the story which was posted on X, the man and the lady have been friends for many years.

The man said he and his bestie served in Lagos. Photo credit: X/Oyiga Michael.

Source: Twitter

In his post, Oyiga Micheal said he and his female bestie were always together.

He said they attended the same primary school and also went to the same secondary school.

Oyiga said they also went to the same university and eventually did their NYSC together in Lagos state.

He said:

"Congratulations to Me and my Best friend on our POP. We attended the same Primary sch, the same Sec Sch, the same University and we did NYSC together in Lagos. Thank you Lagos state for serving us. Labour Market, please be nice to us."

Some people who saw the story said Oyiga and the lady should marry each other.

See the post below:

Reactions as man passes out of NYSC with his bestie

@Duchessofsport said:

"Congratulations Oyiga."

@Lakesid89719259 said:

"Na every year you dey go service."

@Fredrick0075 said:

"Get another thing una do together una no wan tell us....sigh."

@codeWithDiana

"How many times you wan post this picture abi carryover don dey nysc too."

@TehillahJoseph said:

"You for tell us say na your wife nah. All the same congratulations."

@ganzatshabz said:

"Na every POP you dey post this thing?"

@OluMonday15

"Nice one, but it doesn't mean it may go well if you guys decide to be a couple."

@chukwuebukaolu2 said:

"Na every year you dey do service?"

@OlaoluwaAT said:

"Nothing go separate you guys if u marry, your union will be blessed."

@theonlymalik2 said:

"How many times you wan serve?"

@chimehoma_ said:

"Congrats Chief. Abeg how many times you serve cos."

@justanodaboy asked:

"How many times you don do POP now oyigi?"

Lady shares list of companies that pay NYSC members and pay them during service

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared a post on X about corporate organisations that accept National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

She said the organisations accept corps members posted in Lagos and also pay them salary during their one year of service.

The companies listed include UAC, Deloitte and IKEDC and, a recruitment expert also told Legit.ng that there are other companies that pay NYSC members.

She said:

"If you're interested in exploring opportunities with this organization, consider the following application channels. Visit their career website to submit your application. Connect with current employees on Linkedin and express your interest. Alternatively, you can visit their office in person for a faster response. You are welcome."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng