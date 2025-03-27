A Nigerian couple has gone viral on the TikTok app after a heartwarming video from their engagement party surfaced

In the video, the lady couldn't stop blushing as her man brought out a ring and went down on one knee to propose to her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A video of a Nigerian couple's engagement party has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The romantic proposal, which was shared on TikTok, showed the moment the groom-to-be got down on one knee and popped the question.

Couple set to tie knot after joining Hallelujah Challenge Photo credit: @queen_bollez/TikTok.

Couple gets engaged after participating in Hallelujah Challenge

The video was posted by the bride-to-be, @queenbollez, who was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the proposal.

Her post revealed that the couple had been praying for a miracle during the Hallelujah Challenge, a spiritual event that brings people together in prayer and worship.

According to the couple, their prayers were answered, and their love story became a proof of the power of faith.

"Us praying and acting our testimony and miracle during Hallelujah Challenge. Our testimony came to reality. God said yes and I said yes. Our hallelujah Challenge testimony," the video's caption read.

Man goes down on one knee to propose to lover Photo credit: @queen_bollez/TikTok.

Reactions as couple gets engaged after

The proposal video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many were touched by the couple's love story and the fact that their prayers had been answered.

@marianelajakuwill said:

"I all most give up through this HC, because I was pregnant during the challenge and I want in to labour just after the challenge on 22 Feb but on I lost my baby but still believing God."

@DGO LASORBONNE said:

"We are pending for us too, to each his testimony. The god of Hallelujah Challenge is in action through the grace of his servant Nathanael Bassey. Congratulations."

@Queen Myteafah92 reacted:

"Your testimony shall be permanent. Your joy will over flow more testimonies as your heart desires IJMN."

@Edenken Resin Arts said:

"Glorrreeeeeey to the God of hallelujah challenge 2025, a double dress like your miracle wasn't in vain."

@black beauty reacted:

"I pray may mine come though pls Lord, I also want to shear mine like this."

@Patience said:

"I receive mine before the end of this year in Jesus name."

@Rachel Favor Bahati said:

"Congratulations my sister, today I woke up and my fyp is full HC testimonies this’s a sign my water to wine testimonies is here."

@NANAKWAME said:

"Congratulations. Habakkuk 2:2 (KJV) And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. PRAY BELIEVE RECEIVE."

@Successful added:

"Congratulations I tap from this."

Watch the video here:

Lady welcomes baby after hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the testimony she got from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She showed how she danced with a fake baby bump during the 2024 programme and how she welcomed her baby after losing four babies.

