A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the reactions of her in-laws after informing them about her pregnancy

In the emotional video, she presented the result to them one after the other and they screamed, danced and rejoiced happily

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as viewers stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A heartwarming video has surfaced online, capturing the moment a Nigerian lady broke the news of her pregnancy to her in-laws.

The emotional clip showed the lady presenting the pregnancy test result to her relatives, who erupted into screams of delight, dancing, and jubilation.

Lady tells her in-laws she's pregnant in heartwarming clip Photo credit: @anijohnson/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows in-laws' reactions to her pregnancy

The video was shared on TikTok by @anijohnson, who humorously described her in-laws as "over dramatic."

In the clip, the lady's mother-in-law and sisters-in-law were being informed of the pregnancy one by one, each reacting with joy and love.

"When you tell your over dramatic mother-in-law and sisters-in-law that you are pregnant. Get better inlaws o," the video's caption read.

Lady leaves in-laws excited after announcing pregnancy Photo credit: @anijohnson/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady informs in-laws about pregnancy

The video sparked lots of congratulatory messages and well-wishes on TikTok, with many viewers taking to the comments section to express their delight at the news.

The clip provided a glimpse into the bond and closeness of the family, as they celebrated the upcoming arrival of a new addition.

@Onotrend said:

"It’s how everyone is reading it and not telling the next person they just reply with their dance."

@Unknown wrote:

"We de last born don suffer dem no dey tell us anything it is well o."

@Mmadunatu Chisom said:

"And u need to see her d day u give birth, dancing in d market and sharing powder to everybody, she is my customer at oliha market ,and my store is not far from her. Sweet soul."

@Odun said:

"The last lady wey them Dey tell rest na like that them Dey do me for my family when I small because if them mistakenly tell me everybody don hear my own last born na to Dey carry Amebo up and down."

@OBIANUJU reacted:

"The day my eldest sister did her trad, they sew asoebi cloth for everyone except me, justice for Lastborn."

@Mellow-Dee Naturals LLC commented:

"This is the best pregnancy announcement video I’ve seen. I love their reactions."

@Ivy said:

"Last born mouth no dey rest she go carry house matter enter neighbors house. Last borns can’t hear news and keep quiet."

@Edafe Fejiro Favour added:

"Congratulations love, this is how my in-laws will celebrate me very dramatic family, over seriousness won finish my own family."

Watch the video here:

Lady shares how she announced pregnancy to husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she announced her pregnancy to her husband in a lovely viral video.

She playfully informed her husband she was pregnant while he thought they were doing a random video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng