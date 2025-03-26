Video Shows Moment Lady Announced Her Pregnancy to In-laws at Home, Their Reactions Go Viral
- A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the reactions of her in-laws after informing them about her pregnancy
- In the emotional video, she presented the result to them one after the other and they screamed, danced and rejoiced happily
- Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as viewers stormed the comments section to congratulate her
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
A heartwarming video has surfaced online, capturing the moment a Nigerian lady broke the news of her pregnancy to her in-laws.
The emotional clip showed the lady presenting the pregnancy test result to her relatives, who erupted into screams of delight, dancing, and jubilation.
Lady shows in-laws' reactions to her pregnancy
The video was shared on TikTok by @anijohnson, who humorously described her in-laws as "over dramatic."
In the clip, the lady's mother-in-law and sisters-in-law were being informed of the pregnancy one by one, each reacting with joy and love.
Lady finds someone who looks like her in school, their video amazes many: "The resemblance too much"
"When you tell your over dramatic mother-in-law and sisters-in-law that you are pregnant. Get better inlaws o," the video's caption read.
Reactions as lady informs in-laws about pregnancy
The video sparked lots of congratulatory messages and well-wishes on TikTok, with many viewers taking to the comments section to express their delight at the news.
The clip provided a glimpse into the bond and closeness of the family, as they celebrated the upcoming arrival of a new addition.
@Onotrend said:
"It’s how everyone is reading it and not telling the next person they just reply with their dance."
@Unknown wrote:
"We de last born don suffer dem no dey tell us anything it is well o."
@Mmadunatu Chisom said:
"And u need to see her d day u give birth, dancing in d market and sharing powder to everybody, she is my customer at oliha market ,and my store is not far from her. Sweet soul."
@Odun said:
"The last lady wey them Dey tell rest na like that them Dey do me for my family when I small because if them mistakenly tell me everybody don hear my own last born na to Dey carry Amebo up and down."
@OBIANUJU reacted:
"The day my eldest sister did her trad, they sew asoebi cloth for everyone except me, justice for Lastborn."
@Mellow-Dee Naturals LLC commented:
"This is the best pregnancy announcement video I’ve seen. I love their reactions."
@Ivy said:
"Last born mouth no dey rest she go carry house matter enter neighbors house. Last borns can’t hear news and keep quiet."
@Edafe Fejiro Favour added:
"Congratulations love, this is how my in-laws will celebrate me very dramatic family, over seriousness won finish my own family."
Watch the video here:
Lady shares how she announced pregnancy to husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she announced her pregnancy to her husband in a lovely viral video.
Rita Dominic in Ghana: Video shows actress’ reaction as man hugs her closely at event, fans weigh in
She playfully informed her husband she was pregnant while he thought they were doing a random video.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.