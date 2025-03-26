A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of netizens with a video showing the new building she completed

In a video posted via the TikTok app, she captured the fine exterior design of the house, leaving social media users in awe

Massive reactions trailed the video as viewers stormed the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A video showing a newly completed building has taken the internet by storm, garnering attention and admiration from netizens.

The impressive structure, which boasts an exquisite exterior design, is the brainchild of a hardworking Nigerian lady.

Nigerian lady proudly flaunts her new building Photo credit: @topgirllie/TikTok.

Lady shows off amazing building project

The lady, who shared her achievement on TikTok under the handle @topgirllie, posted a video that provided a clear view of her property.

In the clip, she captured the building's unique architectural design, leaving many viewers speechless and inspired.

In her short but heartfelt caption, she attributed her success to divine intervention, expressing gratitude to God for her accomplishment.

In her words:

"God did. Thank you Jesus."

Reactions as lady flaunts building project

The video sparked an outpouring of congratulations and accolades from TikTok users, who flooded the comments section to praise the lady's achievement.

Many were impressed not only by the building's aesthetic appeal but also by the lady's determination and hardwork.

@Nurse Favyy said:

"I won’t stop saying congratulations until it gets to my turn. Congratulations."

@SKINCARE/AESTHETICIAN IN IKD said:

"That person beside u is waiting for u to do the fence no mind am na so dem dey do cus e first u build why e no do fence fence money reach to do 2 rooms o."

@Fave said:

"From tenant to landlady. From my mouth to God's ear. Amen. Congratulations sis."

@ARIKE said:

"Congratulations sis, I pray for this before the end of this year in Jesus name. God of celestial please don’t abandon me and answer my prayers."

@Hope Gift687 said:

"Wow this is the first thing am seeing on my fyp this morning congratulations to you dear I claim it for my self."

@Amara baby said:

"Congratulation my love God did it I tag from ur grace in the head of my brothers this year we not pass us by."

@Summerglory said:

"Congratulations have been seeing this and shop opening lately GOD is this a sign."

@amiscute2 reacted:

"Congratulations God still have left for anyone one whom want to be a landlord this year."

@Lucoseh said:

"I'm manifesting this, im 19 now but I'll come back to this video n this comment some day and I'll testify that God has done it. I might feel hopeless now, but I know God has a great plan for me."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

Source: Legit.ng