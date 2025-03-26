A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video on the TikTok app showing the tricycle rider that she fell in love with

In the video, the lady revealed the keke rider's physical appearance and begged netizens on TikTok to help her find him

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's quest to find a keke rider she fell in love with at first sight has captured the attention of netizens.

She shared a video of the rider on TikTok, hoping that the platform's vast user base would help her track him down.

Lady reveals admiration for keke napep rider

The lady, who goes by the handle @diced_pineapples6 on TikTok, posted a clip of the keke rider in action, navigating the roads with his yellow tricycle.

In the short clip, she displayed the rider's charming smile and endearing demeanour, which had clearly captivated the lady's heart.

While sharing the clip, she urged TikTok users to assist her in locating the rider who failed to observe that he was being recorded.

"TikTok please help me find him. TikTok over to you please," she said.

Reactions as lady posts video of keke rider

The video sparked reactions in the comments section on TikTok, with many users offering words of encouragement and advice.

Some expressed scepticism about the lady's chances of finding the rider, while others were more optimistic, suggesting that the power of social media could indeed facilitate a reunion.

@Itz king Daniel said:

"Did you want to build him or to collect the little he is making, I come in peace."

@OBA1 reacted:

"No matter what they are cooking spiritually, you will not eat the bread of sorrow, sickness and setback in Jesus name. Bless me a fellow."

@the boy on cap commented:

"I know him very well in stay in our compound I can get you his contact. If you really want to see in he stay in flower inside the market just ask of candidate and show him the video you will locate him so fast."

@SD_Textiles reacted:

"I swear i know him. His name is Sanchez, he's sick he came back from Lagos month a go. We live in the same area wit him."

@aahil_186 said:

"Who be your mate for here wey you Dey tell to help you find him. You no go like #Shazam am Nii."

@Delight said:

"Go to the street back snd describe, other keke people will know him na, if you Dey serious."

@N U U R U D D I N said:

"Is that how to take a video madam next take ur time by the way that’s Arimiya lambizo."

@yebo wrote:

"Somebody wey dey hustle for his life you wan go and scatter everything for am."

@Prettynanette_ said:

"I no understand, person wey you Dey see real life you no go meet am na online here you con Dey find am? No be ment be that."

@𝕆𝕋 ℂ𝕃𝔼𝔸ℝ said:

"Shey you no see am nii no be you bring out phone by yourself video? abeg no stress us we don dey go through a lot already."

@Okwe Cj added:

"Why didn't you stop him and collect his number, why have you chosen to stress us?"

Watch the video here:

Lady falls for cute keke rider

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young woman entered a tricycle heading to her location and she found the Keke driver cute.

The young woman gushed over the cute driver while stating that he was too handsome to be driving keke Reacting to the viral video shared on TikTok, some netizens criticized the lady while others asked her to shoot her shot.

