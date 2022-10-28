A beautiful young woman entered a tricycle heading to her location and she found the Keke driver cute

The young woman gushed over the cute driver while stating that he was too handsome to be driving keke

Reacting to the viral video shared on TikTok, some netizens criticized the lady while others asked her to shoot her shot

A lady has stirred mixed reactions online after falling in love with a tricycle driver.

The Nigerian lady identified as @wealthivin on TikTok stated that the man is too cute to be driving keke napep for a living.

Lady trips for keke driver Photo Credit: @wealthivin/TikTok

She went ahead to reveal how the thought of the tricycle rider preoccupied her mind throughout the ride.

In her words:

"And I met this cute guy on my way to the hospital. He is too cute to be a Keke man. Ah don fall in love again o. E dey carry me go where I no know."

Social media reactions

@imaginarytechnique said:

"Let ur spirit speak for u now."

@anointedkingcj1 stated:

"Too cute to be a keke man, na so una they motivate them to join Yahoo and after they will use the person to plus up."

@xfactordna reacted:

"Talk to him and put a smile on his face. Then that way you can get to know more about him. It's nothing to be shy about. Who knows."

@azrebirthcasualwears1 said:

"Do you know how much people making on keke before use ur mouth drive nonsense."

@baby_boi002 reacted:

"Omooo. He no easy swrs, pesin no fit use fine boy go collect money from bank so pesin gat hustle o."

@barrywhite238 added:

"So keke man no be human being aunty."

Watch the video below:

